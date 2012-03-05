Hitman: Absolution crowd tech teased with screenshot. Agoraphobics need not apply

IO Interactive have released a screenshot teasing the new crowd tech that'll feature in Hitman: Absolution. It looks extremely dense and not very well lit. Agent 47 is probably thrilled.

The tech will support crowds of up to 1200 strong. Each individual will have its own mini AI brain too. The tease comes in advance of Kaspar Faurby's talk at GDC this Wednesday. He's lead physic programmer on Absolution, and his talk is entitled "Crowd Technology in Hitman: Absolution," so expect more insightful details then.

Click through for the full size image.