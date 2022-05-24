Hitman 3, F1 2022, Deep Rock Galactic, and more to get RTX On

Audio player loading…

The keynote for Nvidia's Computex presentation this year largely focused on AI and Cloud solutions, but there were still a few interesting announcements for gamers. One of these was a list of games soon to achieve the RTX On treatment.

The first to newly join the RTX club is Hitman 3. By all reports that support has already been out for a few weeks, but it's good to hear that it's officially supported for both RTX and DLSS. That means some users who struggled to run the game on might have a better shot now, and those with ripping rigs can get that glorious ray tracing.

Hitman 3 won our best stealth title last year, and will be getting a roguelike mode soon, though it has been delayed. So there are plenty of great excuses to check it out with the RTX and DLSS improvements.

F1 2022 was the second title specifically mentioned in the conference, complete with its own video sequence. This doesn't release until next month, and F1 2021 supports both DLSS and RTX already, so it's not a big surprise. Still, it's good to know that the newest in the F1 series will support the tech, especially given the beefy PC specs required.

A few other games will also be getting special treatment, though dates weren't announced. Deep Rock Galactic, which already has an experimental RTX mode, is included in the list. The experimental mode is very good, but can be a bit hit and miss, especially in menus, so it will be good to see how it works once officially supported.

The complete list of titles mentioned were Hitman 3, F1 2022, Deep Rock Galactic, Leap, Loopmancer, Hydroneer, Propnight, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Turbo Sloths, Warstride Challenges, one we don't recognise, and the newly reviewed Vampire The Masquerade: Swansong. Nvidia boasts that there are over 250 RTX supported games, with more to come in the future.