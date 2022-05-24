Nvidia's Computex 2022 keynote focused on AI and Cloud services

Audio player loading…

Nvidia's Computex keynote has just wrapped up, leaving us with some idea of what's to come in 2022 from the green team. Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest focuses for Nvidia is AI, across a broad range of implementations.

We've been seeing plenty of cool advancements in AI from Nvidia over the past year. There's been ways to make art, or animate speech, plus the massive Omniverse platform is allowing for all kinds of cool creations like this digital twin of the Earth to monitor climate change. It's no surprise that Nvidia wanted to highlight those achievements before doubling down on the future of AI.

One of Nvidia's main focuses was on new data centres to power all sorts of systems. This included commercial implementations, cloud gaming, streaming infrastructures, and even AI factories and vehicle training using Omniverse. This is all set to be powered by Nvidia's Grace CPU and Hopper GPU combination which sees extra efficiency with the GPU interconnect NVLink.

While this doesn't sound too exciting from a PC gaming perspective, it does show a lot of promise for the future of cloud gaming. If Nvidia's new data centres can help make cloud gaming a more seamless and viable option, we may see more people take up these services, including Nvidia's own GeForce Now service. This gives far more people the potential to game on a high powered rig, without having to own one themselves.

The speed gained by NVLink is also said to be coming to more future Nvidia products. With more support for NVLink, we could start to see multi-GPU gaming systems actually start to become more viable. There could be some incredibly beefy gaming PCs being built in the future.

We also saw some fun new software announcements. Quite a few games are being upgraded to RTX and DLSS, which is always good news. There was also an absolutely bonkers 500 Hz gaming monitor announced.

While much of the focus of this keynote was on larger scale enterprise implementations of Nvidia tech, there's still plenty for gamers to look forward to in the future. Though unfortunately, it wasn't a new shiny GPU just yet.