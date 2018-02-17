Here's what Overwatch looks like as a fighting game

Ever wondered what Overwatch would look like as a fighting game? The folks at TGN have got creative to turn the team-based FPS into a one-on-one brawler in a seriously impressive mock-up video, which you can watch above.

I really like the way they've used the game's built-in effects to create the illusion of a fighting game. For example, at 0:25 Reinhardt launches his special move attack on Zarya, which is kicked off by an emote and a Nano Boost from an off-screen Ana, turning the hammer-swinging German into a bright blue wrecking ball.

All the footage was taken in game from a funky camera angle and then jazzed up with some special effects after the fact. The extra wizardry means that when Genji is walloped by Doomfist he doesn't just crumple in a heap, he flies all the way out of Numbani and into the night sky above. And when Zarya is whacked by Reinhardt's hammer, we get a Mortal Kombat-style x-ray of her skull being crushed. Brutal.

They've also nailed the feel of a fighting game in the hero and arena select menus, as well as in the list of combos that Doomfist pulls up to finish off Genji. It just makes me wish it were a real thing. Which heroes would you most like to see battle it out?