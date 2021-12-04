Classic action RPG Titan Quest has a new expansion that goes back to China

With the dangerous creatures of the far east starting acting a fool, there's only one person Emperor Yao will call: The protagonist of Titan Quest, who is very good at killing any and all troublesome mythological beasts you can find. The fourth expansion for Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition is called Eternal Embers, and it's out now. Here's your official description:

"Action-RPG Titan Quest is getting a new expansion! In Eternal Embers, players will set foot in the mystic realms of the Far East. Legendary entities from Asian mythology like the Jade Emperor, the Ten Suns, and the Dragon King of the Four Seas are part of an epic storyline, spanning four new acts. Over 30 different types of enemies and bosses are standing in the player's path and a new mastery becomes available. With the legendary powers of the ancient Neidan masters, the blessings of demigods, and the will of ancient emperors, all the power is at the player’s fingertips."

Sure, this is a 15 year old game, with the original Titan Quest released in 2006, but the clearly-beloved action RPG has gotten three expansions since its Anniversary Edition revival in 2016. First taking the protagonist to Ragnarok, then Atlantis, and now back to China. (You go to China in the last bits of the original Titan Quest, if you'd forgotten.)

I'm honestly kind of interested in what kind of nonsense the designers got up to with Neidan alchemy. Can you create powerful potions? Cultivate your breath to fly? Become a weird pseudo-immortal? I won't lie to you, I kind of want to go full Wuxia on some ancient Greek and Egyptian baddies.