Here's the lowest Black Friday price on our favorite webcam for streaming and video chat

Our favorite webcam, especially when it comes to streaming, is always easy to recommend but especially so when it's on sale. If you're not wanting to step up to a full DLSR setup, then this is a great choice to enhance the quality of your stream.

If you're not ready to shell out for a DSLR camera to look your best while streaming—or sitting in your fifth meeting of the day, I won't judge—then you should check out PC Gamer's favourite webcam , the Elgato Facecam . It comes with PC Gamer's Jorge's seal of approval—he gave it a cool 88 out of 100 in his review —he uses it every day and let me tell you, he looks great.

The Elgato Facecam is on sale right now on Amazon for $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you a rad $30. While it's not the biggest discount you might find on your hunt for the best webcam (opens in new tab), the Elgato Facecam more than makes up for it with what it offers. While there is a little over-exposure, it offers uncompressed 1080p 60fps video, fixed focus, and comes with its solid Camera Hub software that'll help you adjust camera settings to your liking.

Without getting bogged down in techno-babble, the short version is that with all these cool features, you'll have a final video output with less artifacting and won't need to lose resolution or frame rates due to using extra software like OBS. It's a petite thing, too, so you won't have a massive, daft-looking camera pointing at your face all day. There's no built in microphone, either, which means all the power is going to your face.

If you're tossing up whether to go with Razer's Kiyo Pro or the Facecam, I say go with the latter. The Facecam uses a Sony STARVIS sensor, which is a slice of silicon traditionally used in security cameras optimized for low-light environments. Against the Kiyo Pro, the Facecam definitely wins, which is ideal if you have a bad lighting setup going on. It's definitely worth the investment if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup without wanting to break the bank, so what are you waiting for?