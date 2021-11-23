Here's one of the cheapest ways to get a RTX 3070 on Black Friday: with a PC built around it

Hope you've been keeping your eyes peeled for Black Friday gaming PC deals , because if you're looking for an RTX 3070, buying one with a whole computer built around it is one of the best ways to get one this year. That's just the nature of the GPU market right now. Even if you weren't thinking about buying a prebuilt PC, it's unfortunately one of the more reliable ways to get a deal on the card you're after.

The discount on this ASUS ROG Strix GA 15DK gaming PC isn't exactly mind-blowing: at $1,749.99 it's just $50 off the list price. But it comes with a GeForce RTX 3070, one of the best graphics cards for gaming, and one that's difficult to find a deal on these days (good luck finding one sold by itself, period, even at full price). Scalpers are still selling RTX 3070 cards on Ebay for as much as $1,300, so for a bit more you can get the rest of the rig here, too.

This PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 5800X and a 1TB SSD. The case isn't particularly flashy but I'm personally more of a fan of a restrained look than enduring an RGB laser light show every time I start my PC.

Digging into the specs a bit more, the 8-core, 16-thread 5800X is clocked at 3.8 GHz and is paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. We gave it high marks to in our review last year, calling it "an impressive CPU that is finally Intel's equal in gaming." Unlike some prebuilts that skimp on either the CPU or GPU, this is a strong combination.

ASUS ROG G15DH ASUS ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming PC | GeForce RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1 TB SSD $1,799 $1,749.99 at NewEgg (save $50)

The 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD is also a good get, much better than many prebuilts that only ship with 250GB of storage or with an HDD. One weakness of this gaming PC may be cooling, as it has only a single 92mm fan in the rear of the case, but there's room to install more if you find it runs a bit too hot.

The actual discount on this gaming PC might be minimal, but it's a pretty solid rig with a great CPU and a roomy SSD, so if you've been frustrated at not being able to find a good deal on an RTX 3070, this prebuilt might make a good option.