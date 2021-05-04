Here's an Alienware PC with an Intel Rocket Lake CPU and RTX 3070 for $1,900

It's not on sale, but it is in stock.

Graphics cards are hard to come by these days, though in my daily hunt for deals, I'm seeing several prebuilt desktops sporting the latest generation GPUs from Nvidia (GeForce RTX 30 series). Most are grossly overpriced, save for this Alienware Aurora R12—it's in stock (at the time of this writing) at Best Buy for $1,899.99.

It's not on sale, but it does have that elusive 'Add to Cart' button lit up, at least for now. Part for part (including the cost of Windows), you're looking at a markup of a few hundred bucks, at least in normal times—at the heart of this system is a GeForce RTX 3070, which commands around $1,400 on eBay.

Solid Gaming Desktop Alienware Aurora R12 Lunar Light | Core i7 11700F | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,899.99

This is not on sale, but it is in stock. It's also wielding an 8-core/16-thread Rocket Lake CPU (Core i7 11700F) paired with a GeForce RTX 3070, offering up plenty of grunt for gaming.View Deal

The system also rocks an 11th Gen Core i7 11700F, which is one step above the Core i5 11600K, one of the best CPUs for gaming. It is an 8-core/16-thread CPU based on Intel's latest generation Rocket Lake architecture, with a 2.5GHz base clock, 4.9GHz max turbo frequency, and 16MB of L3 cache.

It also has 16GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot, and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for storage chores. The storage allotment is a buzzkill, in that a 256GB SSD is not the least bit exciting, but it's something you can upgrade easy enough if the need arises.

What about those other GeForce RTX 30 series PCs I mentioned? Here they are:

None of these are very compelling, given the high markups across the board. But hey, if want a modern GPU bad enough and are not interested in the Alienware, these are the options right now.