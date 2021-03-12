Here's a mouse for both left and right-handed gamers for under $34

What one person might consider to be the best gaming mouse might be virtually unusable to someone else, depending on whether it's designed for right-handed or left-handed users. EVGA's Torq X10 takes that consideration out of the equation—it's an ambidextrous gaming mouse, and it's half off right now.

You can adopt the rodent from EVGA's webstore for $33.49, down from its $66 list price. That's pretty cheap for a gaming mouse in general, regardless of the ergonomics.

Ergonomics do matter, though, and not just in the shape and contour (or lack thereof). Some mice billed as ambidextrous lack a contour so it can fit in either hand, but still position the thumb buttons on the left side where only right-handed gamers can easily access them.

That's not the case here. The Torq X10 features a pair of thumb buttons on each side, for a true ambidextrous portfolio. It has nine buttons in all (Omron switches on the main clickers), along with an 8,200 DPI optical sensor. You can also adjust the weight and height of the mouse.

The Torq X10 is several years old now, and we never did get one in for review. However, our friends at Anandtech spent some hands-on time with the mouse and found it to be an "excellent all-around performer."