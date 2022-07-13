Here are the 5 most popular Amazon Prime Day bargains with Aussie PCG readers

We've just hit day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 in Australia (opens in new tab), and as always, the sales event is heavy on gaming peripherals. If you've been hoping to grab a graphics card, you may be disappointed, but if it's a headset, keyboard or controller you're after, the sale has been really good so far.

Interestingly, web cams have been popular among readers of PC Gamer and our sibling site TechRadar. In particular, the Logitech C922 Pro Stream has seen a lot of interest this week, which is currently AU$97 (opens in new tab)—it usually goes for around AU$120, so it's a marginal, though obviously welcome, discount. Oh, and this mouse mat (opens in new tab) has been popular too, for some reason (save AU$1.50!).

A full list of what's good for PC gaming enthusiasts is collected on our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub (opens in new tab), and you can also check out the overall PC gaming best sellers on Amazon directly (opens in new tab).

If you're curious about what's been popular with PC Gamer readers though, here's the crib notes you so eagerly desire.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro Full HD Webcam | AU$329 AU$172 (opens in new tab)

This unit has generated a huge amount of interest this week, and for good reason: the discount is enormous. In our review, we highlighted its exceptional light sensor and great 1080p / 60fps support, while bemoaning its somewhat imperfect autofocus and poor HDR. Still, it's a top unit, and this price is great.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | AU$639 + AU$100 credit + 2 free games (opens in new tab)

Not a discount per se: buying a Meta Quest 2 during Prime Day just gets you AU$100 Amazon credit and two games. But it's still better than not getting those things, and people seem to agree.