Here are the 5 most popular Amazon Prime Day bargains with Aussie PCG readers

We've just hit day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 in Australia (opens in new tab), and as always, the sales event is heavy on gaming peripherals. If you've been hoping to grab a graphics card, you may be disappointed, but if it's a headset, keyboard or controller you're after, the sale has been really good so far.
Interestingly, web cams have been popular among readers of PC Gamer and our sibling site TechRadar. In particular, the Logitech C922 Pro Stream has seen a lot of interest this week, which is currently AU$97 (opens in new tab)—it usually goes for around AU$120, so it's a marginal, though obviously welcome, discount. Oh, and this mouse mat (opens in new tab) has been popular too, for some reason (save AU$1.50!).
A full list of what's good for PC gaming enthusiasts is collected on our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub (opens in new tab), and you can also check out the overall PC gaming best sellers on Amazon directly (opens in new tab).
If you're curious about what's been popular with PC Gamer readers though, here's the crib notes you so eagerly desire.
Razer Kiyo Pro Full HD Webcam |
AU$329 AU$172 (opens in new tab)
This unit has generated a huge amount of interest this week, and for good reason: the discount is enormous. In our review, we highlighted its exceptional light sensor and great 1080p / 60fps support, while bemoaning its somewhat imperfect autofocus and poor HDR. Still, it's a top unit, and this price is great.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (opens in new tab) |
AU$109.95 AU$63 (opens in new tab) (save AU$46.95)
This is probably an obvious one: people with PS5s are almost certainly going to leap at a discount like this. It also plays nice with PC, and with more and more first-party Sony games coming to our platform, we'll see an increasing number of games that actually support its best features. This price is available for the colours Midnight Black (opens in new tab), Cosmic Red (opens in new tab), Nova Pink (opens in new tab) and Starlight Blue (opens in new tab).
Meta Quest 2 | AU$639 + AU$100 credit + 2 free games (opens in new tab)
Not a discount per se: buying a Meta Quest 2 during Prime Day just gets you AU$100 Amazon credit and two games. But it's still better than not getting those things, and people seem to agree.
Razer BlackShark V2 X (opens in new tab) |
AU$104 AU$48 (opens in new tab)
This one's a no-brainer: under AU$50 for a top gaming headset definitely sits in impulse purchase territory. The Razer BlackShark V2 is our favourite wired gaming headset, but the V2 X (yes, there's a difference) is a slightly cheaper version with a non-detachable mic and some cosmetic differences. If you want to go with our fave, that's currently AU$91 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$174.95). If you want wireless, the BlackShark V2 Pro is AU$191 (opens in new tab) down from AU$239.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed |
AU$109 AU$45 (opens in new tab)
Another Razer peripheral; the brand is always well represented during Amazon sales shindigs. This is a wireless affair we rated highly upon launch back in 2019, noting its long battery life, near-zero latency, comfort and affordability. The lighting ain't customizable though, so do be aware of that if you like to match stuff up.