Here are all the Game of the Year awards you can vote for in 2022

Audio player loading…

As the inexorable march of time makes mockery of us all, perhaps you'd like to take a moment to vote on which games were good this year? I know I would.

2022 is shaping up to be a big one in videogames history, with a boatload of games out that have the potential to be lifetime experiences for nerds and career-defining releases for developers. We had games like Elden Ring, Total War: Warhammer 3, Uncharted, Persona 5 Royal, and God of War, and that's just in the first few months of AAA releases. Not even touching the littler games like Return to Monkey Island, Immortality, Rollerdrome, NORCO, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Rogue Legacy 2, HYPER DEMON...



I could go on! But you're here to vote. You've missed the deadline for the Golden Joystick Awards—you can find the winners over at GamesRadar (opens in new tab)—but there are a few others to vote in.

The Game Awards are happening soon, and your deadline to vote is Wednesday, December 7th at 6pm PT. You can vote for The Game Awards here. (opens in new tab) Public votes there count for 10% of the total score towards a game.

Public votes there count for 10% of the total score towards a game. The Steam Awards (opens in new tab) is now taking nominations as part of the 2022 Autumn Sale (opens in new tab) , and has its usual slate of quirky categories alongside its open Game of the Year call. Boot up your steam client or head over to their website for more on that.

is now taking nominations as part of the 2022 Autumn Sale , and has its usual slate of quirky categories alongside its open Game of the Year call. Boot up your steam client or head over to their website for more on that. The Esports Awards are open for voting right now, including a vote for Esports Game of The Year. You can find that on esportsawards.com. (opens in new tab)

ModDB is getting their Mod of the Year awards organized, but they aren't live yet. You can watch that progress on ModDB. (opens in new tab)

There are other awards shows, of course, but not ones you can vote in. Like the DICE awards, which will take place in late February 2023 (opens in new tab) and don't even have nominees yet.

But PC Gamer, can I vote in your year-end awards?

I'm not even allowed to vote in those.