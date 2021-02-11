How to help Lovely celebrate Wild Hearts in Fortnite

Fortnite season 5's Wild Hearts event is rolling along until Valentine's Day, and players have a chance to play Cupid and earn themselves some free XP. There's a bunch of Wild Hearts quests to complete, and for once, you don't have to play matchmaker for a fish in this one.

One of the final quests is to help Lovely find a valentine. Thankfully, this is deceptively simple. For your trouble, you'll earn 20,000 XP, which will help seriously boost your battle pass. Even better, the Wild Hearts quests are epic level challenges, so they'll last the whole season.

Below, we've laid out exactly how to find Lovely a valentine.

Help Lovely find a valentine steps

OK, are you ready for this? All you need to do to complete this challenge is to locate any NPC, walk up to them, and then interact with them. Before you can access their NPC menu to start challenges or buy weapons, you'll be presented with an interact icon. Interact with the NPC and that will automatically give them a Valentine's Day card from Lovely.

This is what we call a shotgun wedding. (Image credit: Epic Games)

As far as I can tell, it makes no difference which NPC you speak with. You can set Lovely up with a robot, a sentient stack of flapjacks, or a hideous fish-man.

