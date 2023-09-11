Heck yeah, this Starfield mod lets you craft your own ammo

I haven't done a whole lot of crafting in Starfield simply because I haven't needed to. Bethesda's space RPG throws a steady supply of enemies at you and those enemies drop tons of weapons and gear, most of it already fitted with useful attachments. I've found very few excuses to spend time at my crafting bench upgrading my weapons at all.

The one thing I did want to craft was ammo, and I was a little surprised to learn there isn't an ammo crafting workbench in Starfield—especially since there was one in Fallout 4 (added in the Contraptions Workshop DLC) and Fallout 76.

It wasn't a huge problem: I just had to remind myself to swing by the traders whenever I visited a major location. But there are a few guns, like the awesome heavy ballistics weapon the Bridger, that it's tricky to find a healthy supply of ammo for.

Now you can make your own. The Craftable Ammo and Utilities mod created by modder pitufocabeza lets you use the Industrial Workbench to cobble together ammo from the materials you collect in Starfield. No need to scour the weapon dealers for 40mm XPL ammo for your Bridger anymore: craft it yourself using lead and copper. Ammo for energy weapons can be made using cobalt, nickel, and lithium.

And it's not just ammo. The mod also supports the crafting of some utility items, like digipicks and medpacks, and throwables like frag grenades and mines. Why pay top dollar in shops when you can DIY?

Here's the full list of what you can craft with the mod.

Industrial Workbench

Digipick

6.5mm CT

7.77mm Caseless

11mm Caseless

.27 cal

.45 cal

12G Shotgun Shell

.43 cal Ultramag

9x39mm

.43 MI Array

.50 MI Array

6.5mm MI Array

7.5mm Whitehot

7.62mm

1.5kV LZR

3kV LZR

Light Particle Fuse

Heavy Particle Fuse

Frag Grenade

Frag Mine

Pharmaceutical Lab

Med Pack