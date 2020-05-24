Heartwarming adventure game Rakuen has an animated series DLC

Rakuen is an adventure game developed by Laura Shigihara, who composed music for Plants vs. Zombies, To the Moon, and other games. It's both adorable and creepy, with as many layers as one of its sassy talking onion people.

To celebrate the third anniversary of Rakuen, the animated series first announced in 2018 is finally arriving. While the first episode has been available on YouTube since then, the second is out now as DLC for the game. It's called Farmer in the Sky, and its cast of cute characters live on an idyllic floating island where everything's as cosy as a meal scene in a Miyazaki movie.

Farmer in the Sky's second episode is available on Steam. Hopefully the wait for the third episode isn't as long.