Heads-up: Major League Gaming finals on now

The Sunday night question. How to wind down your weekend? Slippers and a giganto-cup of hot chocolate before drifting happily into slumberland? Or HARDCORE COMPETITIVE GAMING FOR MONEY?

The second one, obviously. Fortunately, if you're at a loose end now, you're just in time to tune into the Major League Gaming Dallas StarCraft II finals. The games have been rumbling on all weekend, with some of the world's best professionals going mouse-to-mouse, casted by delightful talky men Day[9] and djWHEAT . We've included a stream of the games below. Tune in right now, and you'll catch the second set of semi-finals, with the finals to follow at 7pm CST.

I'm not going to spoil the finalists, in case you're reading this after the event, but the tournament's seen a lot of the favourites drop early on, leaving a pool of lesser-known professionals displaying mad new strategies. MLG 's one of the best places to start if you're new to e-sports: it's presented with the same slickness and panache as a major sporting event, and knows how to appeal to a wide crowd.