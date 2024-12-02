We're a 3D printing household now, and our favorite beginner printer is $100 off for Cyber Monday

Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D printer + AMS Lite | Auto calibration | Multi-color printing | 48db noise | $299.99 $199.99 at Bambu Lab (save $100)

We use this printer and love it. It's simple to set up, works immediately, and doesn't produce nearly as many errors as our Ender printer. But the best get in this deal is the AMS Lite, the companion spool holder that allows you to install several different filament colors. (Filament is not included.) Price check: Amazon $255

I used to gaze at 3D printing from afar and think "that's pretty neat." Now that my partner has taken up 3D printing as a hobby, I gaze at it from much closer. Her favorite printer, the Bambu A1 Mini, is $100 off during Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Week, and it's an easy recommendation if you're 3D printing-curious.

It all started when I got my partner a different beginner-friendly 3D printer, and Ender, for Christmas a few years back. She didn't take to it immediately, partly because 3D printers are finicky machines that like to look like they're working when they really aren't, but as we'd later find out, the machine we'd decided to buy was part of the problem, too.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

This year, my partner picked up a Bambu Lab A1 Mini during a different sale, and the difference was night and day. Her prints came out looking cleaner, produced fewer errors, and she preferred the software that came with it. She went from struggling to print a single piece of her Lethal Company cosplay to spitting out nifty little chip clips, desk toys (for me), and a full-on model of Dodger Stadium with zero drama.

It's a really great machine, and this deal in particular comes with a major bonus: that AMS Lite attachment. It's a lot more than just a holder for more filament spools. The stand allows you to feed multiple filament types into the printer at once, opening the door to multi-color prints.

The A1 Mini doesn't do everything she wants, though. The printing bed itself is pretty small, so you can't tackle any project bigger than, say, a two-liter bottle of Coke. For more printing space, you have to spring for the standard Bambu Lab A1 (also on sale for $299) or the harder-core P1S (on sale for $549), the latter of which has an enclosed printing area that ensures outside temperature spikes can't disrupt prints.