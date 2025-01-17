Ding ding ding: This is your regular reminder that the HyperX Cloud Alpha is only $80 and still the best wired gaming headset

The HyperX Cloud Alpha may not be quite as sexy as its wireless counterpart, but this is still a good deal on what remains our favourite wired gaming headset. Let me count the ways it continues to keep its head in the game—trust me, you'll want to bend an ear for this.

Thanks to the dual chamber design of its 50 mm neodymium drivers, everything through the highs and mid tones is delivered in crisp clarity—then there's the real headline act. Simply put, you're unlikely to find such hearty, belly rumbling bass at a similarly reasonable price point. It's still our best gaming headset after all this time for good reason—and a price drop down to $80 at Amazon is just one more jewel in its crown.

That's 20% lopped off the $100 list price! But speaking of heavy headgear, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has also got the goods when it comes to comfort. Featuring an aviation-style design, generous padding on both the ear cups as well as the head band sees you sitting pretty through extended gaming sessions. There's the small matter of the gaming headset's wired connection, but who would forget they're physically attached to their gaming PC before walking away? …Not just me, right?

That is one definite drawback of what is otherwise a pretty complete gaming headset package: if you accidentally turn your gaming setup into the percussion section, the mic's lack of flip-to-mute functionality means everyone on the call will hear your absent-minded amble. The detachable mic delivers audio quality that's good enough for everyone to enjoy your improvised drum solo, making more of a bass beat than anyone bargained for.

But joking aside, another point in this wired gaming headset's favour is its hardiness; if you do happen to hit a snag with the single cable or the mic arm, both are easily detachable and properly replaceable at a reasonable price. Does this count as modular design before the term got so buzzy? Answers on a postcard.

Now, to be fair, this is a nearly seven year old bit of kit—our original HyperX Cloud Alpha review is from 2018! In all that time, there have of course been challengers to the throne, though none of them have remained as widely available. Staying power like this is rare in the realm of hardware, and it's also one reason why we continue to see price drops worth shouting about.

While this audio device's age means there's little fluff to fiddle with, that's just another point in the HyperX Cloud Alpha's favour for me. While I care about good sound, I don't really want to futz with software before I can even dive into my latest musical obsession rabbit hole (Eartha Kitt's disco album, anybody?). Mercifully, the Cloud Alpha is a wired gaming headset that hasn't forgotten the meaning of 'plug and play,' delivering nothing but the best straight out of the box.