The latest Meta Quest headsets aren't in the Black Friday sales but I'd probably pick them for two reasons anyway

Black Friday is a great time to get more out of your budget. With thousands of deals across hundreds of retailers. if you are looking to stretch your cash as far as it can go, or you want to pick up a holiday gift for cheap, it's a great excuse to do so.

However, sometimes, the best deals aren't specific to Black Friday and, even with some major VR headsets going on sale, it's hard to beat out Meta for pure value.

Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3S | 1832 x 1920 per eye | 72 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz | Inside-out tracking | $299 at Amazon

In our Meta Quest 3S review, we praise this little VR headset's great processor, price, and stable tracking. It is missing a 3.5 mm jack, comes with a lower base storage, and the screen is the same as the second-generation model (which is noticeably worse than the Quest 3) but these are the main places you will notice the over $200 price difference. If you order this with the code 'QUEST75' at checkout, you also get a $75 digital credit for Amazon, and the bundle comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of Meta Quest+. Price check: Best Buy $299.99 (doesn't come with digital credit)

Equipped with the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, it is plenty powerful and able to handle even the lengthy and huge RPG Asgard's Wrath 2. If you are looking to test it out without plugging it into your PC, Meta's own store is filled with great games and the most competent storefront of any standalone headset. With an LCD screen at 1832 x 1920 per eye, the Meta Quest 3S' visuals are outshone by its opposition but this wins out in pure value. Even with others going on sale, nothing can beat the Meta Quest 3S at its price range.

The one we've highlighted above will set you back $300, and though the storage is a little low and it doesn't come with a 3.5 mm jack to plug into your headphones, it is more than capable of handling any PCVR game your rig can run.

This is all before mentioning that buying it with the code 'QUEST75' at checkout will net you a $75 digital credit, which you can use to get any of the other Black Friday PC Gaming deals.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 | 2064 x 2208 per eye | 72 Hz, 80 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz | Inside-out tracking | $499.99 at Amazon

With great tracking, a strong mobile chip, and dual LCD pancake lenses, the Meta Quest 3 is the strongest VR headset the company currently offers. Unfortunately, there is no Black Friday sale for it but it's already an impeccably well-valued headset, being the best VR headset for gaming right now. Though not a new offering, buying a Meta Quest 3 also gets you Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of Meta Quest+, Meta's monthly game subscription service. Price check: Best Buy $499.99

Without a major sale, or even a digital credit incentive like the Meta Quest 3S, the Meta Quest 3 is still worth considering if you are in the market for a new VR headset. Its dual LCD pancake lenses look noticeably nicer than the Quest 3S and, at a resolution of 2064 x 2208, put it just shy of the resolution offered by headsets that cost almost double its MSRP.

Though the urge to go for a shiny different VR headset is certainly there around big deals events (and I certainly get it if you've been holding out for a PSVR2 sale), it's hard to go wrong with the best value, and perhaps most accessible VR headset out there right now.

Interestingly, not only is this a good mobile and PCVR headset, better passthrough and a sizable storage also make it capable for productivity and general use. That passthrough isn't beating real life but being able to slide a YouTube tab across while you sit on the sofa isn't bad either.

Not a new offer but if you've been looking to pick up a Meta Quest 3, Meta is sweetening the deal a little by giving you a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest+ with every purchase which will give you plenty to do once you unbox the thing.

Though there are plenty of great VR headsets out there, Meta might just win out for pure value, and the light incentives you get at checkout.