This ergonomic super light gaming mouse is 50% off for Black Friday, making it a solid starting buy if you're immune to trypophobia

Glorious Model D2 | Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 66g | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This super light mouse boasts a solid battery life at 210 bluetooth hours—if, of course, you can stand to go without the RGB. Otherwise it offers great performance and accuracy, with its only downsides being it doesn't quite stand out among the competition. But hey, that's what the deal is for, making it a solid budget option at its current discounted price. Price check: Best Buy $49.99

I don't have trypophobia (a fear of hole and hole-related phenomena) but even I get a little icked by these super light gaming mice and their propensity to fill their hulls with lots of little holes—if you're the kind of sicko who's all about that, though, you might get your beehive kicks out of the Glorious Model D 2, which is currently 50% off on Amazon and Best Buy for Black Friday.

I'm not about to sit here and tell you that this is the best gaming mouse in the universe, because it's not—what I can tell you is that it made a solid impression on one of our own hardware heads, James Bentley, in their Glorious Model D2 gaming mouse review. Good old James scored it a respectable 75%, with their biggest critique being that it didn't do much to stand out.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Luckily, it's Ragnarök—I mean, the day of deals—which is to say that a mouse that's unremarkable is also a mouse that isn't doing much wrong. It's 66g, making it only twice as heavy as an actual flesh-and-blood mouse, and James was able to "land flick shots consistently" with it, even if it had some minor tracking hiccups under the microscope.

It also comes with RGB lighting, though that's sort of also one of its main issues. Using its 2.4 GHz dongle, James was able to get about 100 hours out of it—get the rainbows on full blast, though, and it apparently went kaput in 8-10 hours of raw gaming. That's a steep price to pay for colour, so I wouldn't spring for this unless you like the cyberpunk chic of a mouse that looks like it was 3D printed by an eccentric hacker with not enough filament.

All these snags become a lot more forgivable though when you realise that this otherwise pricey mouse has been slashed from $100 to $50. That initial starting price is bad if you compare it to our best lightweight option from 2024, the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, which under normal circumstances costs about the same. But for half the cost? It is, very temporarily, a solid budget option if you want to start your journey with lightweight models.