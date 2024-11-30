This Black Friday webcam deal is under $25, perfect for all those Zoom meetings you don't really want to attend

NexiGo N60 1080P Webcam $39.99 $21.99 at Amazon (save $18)

Nothing fancy, but maybe that's exactly what you're looking for: a reliable and inexpensive webcam to attend all those meetings you don't really want to go to. It's got a built-in flip-up lens cap and a swivel so it's easy to adjust for the perfect angle. I've got one of these myself and it works great.

I don't love being on camera, which means I don't love spending a lot of money on a new webcam. That makes this Black Friday deal an easy pick: it's a reliable and inexpensive webcam, and it's 45% off. The NexiGo N60 webcam is only $21.99 for Black Friday, which feels pretty darn cheap for a device most of us use every day.

I can vouch for The NexiGo N60 personally: I bought one in April and it's perfect for meetings, Zoom calls, and recording. It's basic, yes, but that's kind of what I was looking for: I'm not a Twitch streamer or an influencer, I just need a webcam so I can Zoom with my folks, Google Meet with my coworkers, and occasionally hold up a body part to the camera for my doctor so he can say, "Ooh, that doesn't look good. You'd better come in."

There are a few nice features you get with that reasonable price tag. I'm not sure how much truth there is to the rumor that hackers can remotely access your webcam even when you're not using it, but it's an unsettling thought. The NexiGo has a handy little lens cover you can flip down when you're not using it for a little peace of mind.

Also, unlike my last webcam that could only tilt up and down, the NexiGo turns fully side-to-side, too, so you can fully swivel it around for the angle you want. And it clamps easily onto the top of your monitor so you don't need to hire a cameraman to hold it and point it at you. Convenient!

If you don't trust my personal recommendation, there are over 43,000 reviews on Amazon that average out a 4.3 out of 5 star rating, which is pretty persuasive. This 45% discount also makes it the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon, too. Not a bad deal.