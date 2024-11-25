Riot heard you really like Arcane, so there are 3 more League Of Legends shows on the way

The League of Legends animated series Arcane recently concluded its second and final season , and it looks like Riot Games and animation studio Fortiche Production has knocked it out of the park. The most expensive animated series ever produced has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ended things with a bang, and has left the crowd eager for more.

And more is what you'll be getting. While Arcane is sticking to the original plan of two seasons, co-creator and showrunner Christian Linke has now confirmed that the next steps in this "cinematic universe" will be three distinct shows focused on different regions of the universe.

"Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps in this cinematic universe," said Linke in an interview with streamer Necrit94 ( thanks, TheGamer ). "We're far from done, we're really going wide, we're looking at every region and we really now have the ability to build a slate to tell new stories and continue others."

Fortiche is once again creating the shows, which Linke had already teased when discussing Arcane's second season. Linke added that the next LoL animated series entered pre-production around a year ago, though there's no news on a release window or which of the three shows this might be. There were three years between Arcane's two seasons though, so don't expect it anytime soon.

There is, if you squint, the faintest of links to Arcane with one of them at least: Noxus is the home region of the show's Mel and Ambessa Medarda. Other than that, the three regions mentioned by Linke are among the oldest and most lore-packed in LoL's mythology, with plenty of champions to choose from, so they could go anywhere.

PCG's Harvey Randall has been watching Arcane season 2, and very much liking what he sees. Do beware spoilers for season two , but "this is a show that gets stuck in your teeth. You gotta spend some time picking it out, and I wouldn't have it any other way.