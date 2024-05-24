These Memorial Day SSD deals bring 2TB of quality NVMe storage down to $0.07 per gigabyte

Nextorage Japan | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7400 MB/s read | 6400 MB/s write | $249.99 $135.99 at Newegg (save $114)

The best price for 2TB of high performance NVMe storage. While I don't believe this SSD would ever sell at the full price that Newegg's touting, there's no denying this is a great price for some of the speediest PCIe 4.0 storage on the market today. Nextorage has impressed us with its previous offerings and here's another solid performer.

You can find many deals on SSDs today. That bit is relatively easy, especially as the Memorial Day PC gaming sales get into full swing. What's tougher is knowing if any drive is actually worth your hard earned money. Some are, and I've dug them out for your easy browsing below.

First off, this Nextorage 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $136 over at Newegg. This is a drive that takes full advantage of the PCIe Gen 4 connection with write speeds of 7,400 MB/s and read speeds of 6,400 MB/s. It's right up there with many of the best SSDs for gaming.

Nextorage actually started out as a company dedicated to building SSDs for the PlayStation 5, but relatively swiftly saw the opportunity in the wider PC market—as has Sony itself. We were impressed with the company's PCIe 4.0 drive in our Nextorage NEM-PA 2TB review, and since then I've looked at the Gen 5 option—the Nextorage X Series NN5PRO—a much pricier drive but hella quick.

There's also a Nextorage drive with a heatsink attached, which actually is a good fit for the PS5, though it costs a little more than the heatsink-less option at $145.

These aren't the lowest prices we've seen for any of these Nextorage drives—those were back during Black Friday of last year. I don't suspect we'll see anything like that until at least Amazon Prime Day 2024. Even then, SSD prices do appear to be on the rise more generally in 2024, and there's no guarantee that we'll see quite as stunning deals this year. Here's hoping we do, anyways.

It's not just Nextorage with deals on its 2TB SSDs for Memorial Day. That said, I've struggled to a whole lot better.

The best alternative I could find is a fantastic SSD that is absolutely worthy of your gaming PC: the Lexar NM790 2TB. It's currently going for $145 over at Amazon. That's not anywhere near as cheap as it has been in the past, however, and even by 2024's standards it's just okay. Still a good price for so much speedy storage, but there's no reason to go for this over the cheaper Nextorage.

Lexar NM790 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $189.99 $144.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This SSD is a great deal right now, compared to slimmer sales elsewhere, and Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790. Thanks to high-layer NAND and a low-power controller, you can get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient and great-performing drive for not much cash. Often much less cash than the competition, even. Read our Lexar NM790 (4TB) review for more.

One viable alternative is the WD Black SN850X. Our favorite SSD for gaming today, it's nearly the Nextorage for a similar price of $140. Though, again, why spend the extra five bucks?

WD Black SN850X | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $189.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Newegg $158.45 | Best Buy $169.99

This WD Black SN770 appears a decent deal at $140 over at Best Buy for its $100 off, but it's nowhere near the speed of the Nextorage. They're in different strata for performance. The same goes for this Crucial P3 Plus, though it is genuinely cheaper at $125 right now. That's only $0.06 per gigabyte, though I'd still splash out a little more on the Nextorage, personally.