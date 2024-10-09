2 TB under $100: This is the best Prime Day SSD deal I've found to expand your Steam library on the cheap. Just $0.05/GB

Silicon Power UD90 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | $144.97 $98.97 at B&H (save $46)

You might not know Silicon Power from Samsung, but this SSD comes well reviewed by our friends at Tom's Hardware. It offers plenty of speed for a Steam library expansion but with a frightfully low cost per gigabyte of just five cents. That's one of the best I've seen all Prime Day. Price check: Newegg $98.97

If you're the type of gamer to install every game you might play at some point (me) then you're going to want to check out this excellent SSD deal over at B&H. It's the best I've found in terms of value for money and with lots of storage space for heaps of games.

It's the Silicon Power UD90. You can pick up the 2 TB version for just $98.97 at B&H right now, which is $46 off the usual asking price. What's more, that's only five cents per gigabyte, which is considerably less than most others on sale right now.

The UD90 is a budget drive through and through. It's not going to win any awards for its performance. However, at 5,000 MB/s read and 4,800 MB/s write, for a Steam Library, you're not going to feel the difference compared to some of the speedier, and more expensive, drives we recommend. I'd maybe not use it as a boot drive if I had a faster option, but for a large library expansion, it'll do nicely.

While we haven't had hands-on with this drive, our friends over at Tom's Hardware have reviewed the UD90 and gave it a thumbs up, citing its competitive performance with similar drives and that's "more than enough for the average user."

You could spend more to grab something faster. If you want speeds upwards of 7,000 MB/s, you're looking at spending around $0.07/GB. Something like the Lexar NM790, for example, which is a drive I've used extensively, have previously reviewed, and is well worth the money. You can pick up one of those in a 2 TB capacity for $140.

For pure savings, you'd be better off buying two of the 2 TB UD90 models than a single 4 TB version, though you'd be wasting an NVMe slot on your motherboard or any expansion cards you own. On the flip side, you'd get a little more redundancy should anything go wrong.

We have a heap of other SSD deals over in our October Prime Day SSD deals page, if you're curious as to what else is out there.