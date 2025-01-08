Colorful PC cases are so in this year

I'm done with beiges, blacks, and monotone numbers in 2025. I've had my fill. I've been scoping the halls of CES 2025 and what's caught my eye haven't been the many silver, black or even white PC cases—there sure are plenty of them—but these rainbow numbers.

First off, Thermaltake has some PC cases in new colourways that are to die for. I'm struggling to pick a favourite, but let's start with the Tower 250 in Mint Strawberry.

This Mini-ITX case offers a gorgeous two-tone effect, will set you back $130, and will launch in February. The Butter Caramel option isn't my bag, but I can see it working for a whole lot of themed builds.

Then, the vast array of Tower 600 chassis lined up in Thermaltake's CES 2025 booth. Only two of these colourways are fresh for this ATX-size case, but they're two of the best and brightest.

The best is the Tower 600 in Future Dusk, which is a deep purple with grey accents on the inside of the case. As Thermaltake's spokesperson Mike was keen to point out, the grey really makes the whole thing pop. I'm inclined to agree with Mike there, it really does.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Light-year Green option is the brightest. This thing is easily the most stand-out of the lot. I don't love the Buzz Lightyear green as much as the dusky purple, but damn do I respect the stick-to-itiveness to just go for it on this design.

We're not done yet. Thermaltake has three new compact chassis designs that are some of the smallest it's made in a decade. This is the TR100, and it's available in Mint Strawberry, Bubble Pink, and Hydrangea Blue, the last one being a more muted (but tasteful) colour Thermaltake had plastered all over its booth last year.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This compact chassis looks pretty wicked. It can house a chunky graphics card, as shown in the pictures, but even a 280 mm liquid cooler. The blue version of this case is coming out this month, though the pink and mint (the best version) won't be available until Q2, 2025. One of these will cost you $120.

Hyte, too, had some colourful cases to roll out at CES 2025. If you're an astute reader, you'll know it already announced its new brightly colour Y70 cases at its Computex booth last year (that's where the below images are from). Well, the good news is that these cases are officially happening now, as Hyte informed me at CES this year.

I had thought these already to be happening, but considering the response to them, it'd be silly to not give them a proper release.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There's pink, blue, and purple.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

One of Hyte's genuinely new announcements at CES 2025 are these multicoloured processor frames. Made of CNC aluminium, they are available in a range of colours and fits for AM5, LGA 1851 and LGA 1700. For Intel users, they might actually come in handy to keep chip bending to a minimum, though Hyte says they're just for looks/easy thermal paste removal on AMD.

A few properly bright and colourful cases to choose from there, and I'm pleased to see these finally reach the market. It's all well and good lighting up your PC in a thousand RGB LEDs, but these paint jobs are pretty special.