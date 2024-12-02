One of the best Cyber Monday deals so far: These RTX 4070 gaming laptops are each under $900

Want a gaming laptop that's got some kick, but not particularly interested in dropping the humungo bucks on one? We can help. In fact, on this auspicious Cyber Monday, we can help twice, because there are actually two very solid choices to pick from.

HP Victus | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16.1-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 5600| 512 GB SSD | $1,399.99 $879.99 at Best Buy (save $520)

This Victus might not be perfect, but the headline news here is that you get a 115 W RTX 4070 gaming laptop for RTX 4060 prices. It's only got a 1080p display, and that 512 GB SSD will fill up very quickly, but slam a cheap 1 TB SSD in there and this becomes a bit of a budget bargain.

First up, going for $879.99 at Best Buy , the HP Victus 16, an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS-powered machine with 16GB DDR5 RAM and the kicker, an RTX 4070 GPU driving a 16.1-inch HD display. The 512GB SSD is a little on the puny side (okay, a lot on the puny side) in this era of 100GB+ install sizes, but there's another SSD slot in the back of the machine so you can easily chuck in another one—and if you could use some guidance on that front, there are also some very sweet Cyber Monday SSD deals to choose from.

Your second option is the Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9, also rocking an RTX 4070 GPU, with an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU and a slightly smaller screen—15.6 inches—and on for the same price—$879.99—at Walmart . The one notable drawback, as with the HP, is the 512GB SSD: As someone who bought a 512GB SSD a couple years ago, I can tell you with authority that it's just too damn small. But again, the presence of a second slot means a storage upgrade is no big deal.

Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 15.6-inch | 144 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $879.99 at Walmart (save $320)

This is one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptops I've seen so far this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Not only that, but it doesn't entirely suck in other ways. There's a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory and a speedy IPS screen. The 512 GB SSD does, however, suck, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.

The Lenovo also comes with a voucher for a copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , the big Indy adventure from MachineGames, that's set to launch on December 9. The install size still hasn't been announced but you can bet it's going to eat up a big chunk of that little SSD all by itself. Again, an SSD upgrade is going to be a good idea here.