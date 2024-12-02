Lucky you, the five best Cyber Monday SSD deals are still available from less than $0.05 per GB

It's Cyber Monday, which means the machine overlords have given me a divine directive—to make you, dear reader, aware of just how many of our favourite SSD deals have carried over from Black Friday into this most lucrative of Mondays for aspiring PC Gamers.

For example, coined our "favourite SSD for gaming", the WD Black 1 TB SN850X still has its price slashed. But if you'd like to go mad with power instead, may I present the Nextorage 1 TB Internal SSD, which is actually cheaper at the moment—we don't typically recommend SSDs with heatsinks, but given it's cheaper than its brethren right now, it's made this shortlist.

👉 We're curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here 👈

I remember a time before SSDs, and how astonished I was at how much storage, loading speed, and performance had been wrought out of a little stick the size of a piece of gum—in case you're still dragging your feet in the stone age like I was, this is the best opportunity to get on board. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to make a convincing argument to my new robot masters as to why I shouldn't be turned into soylent to power the next generation of these things.

Top 5 Cyber Monday SSD deals

Team Group MP44L | 1 TB | M.2 2280 | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,500 MB/s write | $79.99 $54.99 at Newegg (save $25)

The MP44L is far from being the fastest SSD you can buy but for the money, you really can't complain. The read/write speeds are pretty low compared to others in our curated list, but they're still fast enough for most users and way better than a SATA SSD. If you avoid using it for heavy data transfers, you'll have no problems with it. Price check: Amazon $54.99

Nextorage NEM-PAB | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s Read | 6,100 MB/s write | $149.99 $67.99 at Newegg (save $82)

Nextorage may be a relatively new name in NMVe SSDs but don't be fooled by appearances. This drive uses the ubiquitous Phison E18 controller, and the 1 TB version represents excellent price/performance value here. This version without a DRAM cache makes it less responsive than the DRAM-equipped NEM-PA model, despite having a slight advantage in stated straight-line performance. Check out our review of the NEM-PA for more. Price check: Amazon $84.99

Lexar NM790 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $189.99 $134.99 at Amazon (save $55)

This SSD is a great deal right now and Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790. Thanks to high-layer NAND and a low-power controller, you get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient and great-performing drive for not much cash and often much less cash than the competition. Read our Lexar NM790 (4 TB) review for more. Price check: Newegg $149.99