My new wireless headset is $21 off during October Prime Day, and I like it more every day

Sony Inzone H5 Gaming Headset | Wireless (2.4Ghz) & Wired (3.5mm) | 28 hour battery | $149.99 $128.99 at Amazon (save $21)

I'm wearing this headset right now, and I love it. I only bought the Inzone H5 because the Blacksharks I'd worn for three years were literally falling apart, so believe me when I say I'm sticking with this pair for the long haul. Could the mic be better? Yep. Was it a little tight on my huge head for a month? Yes. But it sounds great and, more importantly, it's affordable. Price check: Best buy $129.99

I finally did it. On a hot summer day in early August, I threw away the rotting corpse of a gaming headset I'd been wearing for too long and welcomed a new pair of cans into my life. I took a chance on the Sony Inzone H5 wireless headset, a relatively recent hardware line from Sony that feels tailor-made for its new identity as both a console and PC game maker. They look pretty sleek for an all-plastic body, have zero PlayStation branding, and come in black. I like them a lot—more each day, in fact—and they're on sale right now for October Prime Day.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

The Inzone H5, the pair I'm wearing right now, is currently $21 off on Amazon at $128.99, which is my perfect sweet spot for a wireless headset. They don't have as many features as the H9 set ($30 off right now) or as cheap as the wired H3, but it does everything I need and want, for that matter.

The H5 is dongle-powered just like my old Blacksharks, and they sound just as nice. Our 80% review calls out the headset's crummy microphone, and yep, there's nothing to defend there. It doesn't sound great, but it doesn't sound much worse than my Discord friends who haven't switched to free-standing microphones yet (I switched years ago, highly recommend it).

My coworkers have suggested for years that if I already have a separate mic that I should just get some proper audiophile headphones—a generally smart idea—but I like the simplicity of wireless, and these Inzones are also doubling as my PS5 headset during light night couch gaming.