I'm here digging out the best post-Christmas, post-turkey PC gaming deals using my decades of experience and lack of social norms

Santa's been, the turkey's decimated, the drinks have been drunk, and the hangover's starting to abate. So, now what to do with that Christmas money your great aunt stuffed into a weirdly archaic card? And if your great aunt didn't hand over any cash, what should you be spending your own money on because you didn't get what you really wanted for Christmas?

This is what we're here for, to give you great buying advice and tickle your consumerist fancy with tempting deals from a host of different manufacturers that we genuinely believe are great ways to spend your money.

The end of the year/January sales ought to be a good place to bag a bargain given that we're expecting a slew of new product, from new graphics cards to gaming laptops, in the coming weeks and months. So, the last-gen stuff still on sale ought to be a good price.

The counter to that is, should you find the deals on the goodies you're after to be particularly tantalising, then save your money. Because if you are looking at getting yourself a new GPU or laptop, it's entirely possible that—especially at the high-end—you're going to be better off waiting for the new generation to drop at the start of the year.

But for peripherals and gaming monitors, we're not expecting a lot of movement in the coming months, so this may well be a great chance to get yourself a new screen to make the most of your current gaming PC setup.

Professional Nerd Professional Nerd Dave james Editor-in-chief Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Black Friday.



Nvidia Gaming PCs



AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs



Gaming laptop deals



Graphics card deals



Gaming monitor deals

PC Gamer's favorite products

Today's top deals

2. Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $879.99 at Walmart (save $320)

This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop we've seen in quite a while, and a deal that seems to have stuck around after the Black Friday sales. There's a decent gaming CPU, a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory, a speedy screen, and that all important GPU to play with. The 512 GB SSD is small, however, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.

3. Asus ROG Ally | Z1 Extreme | 7-inch screen | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $481.95 $459.99 at Amazon (save $21.96)

The original ROG Ally—still a strong performer even next to its improved sibling, the ROG Ally X. That's because they are both powered by the same Z1 Extreme chip from AMD. Considering the money off the original Ally, there's something to be said for choosing this over the X, though the bigger battery life on the X is definitely a huge improvement. Price check: Best Buy $499.99

4. MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $779.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The code names given to monitors are often impenetrable, but the difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is that this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and the more expensive one. If you're not concerned about the refresh rate difference (and do you have the hardware to hit a matching 240 fps otherwise?) then this is where the smart OLED money is spent. Price check: Newegg $838.69

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 8945HS | 14-inch | 1800p | 120 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,649.99 at Best Buy (save $350)

We've seen the G14 for cheaper over the Black Friday sales, but it's literally one of our favorite gaming laptops, and still a fabulous thing at this price. It's slim, sleek, and magnificently well-built. The component combo is cracking as well, what with an 1800p OLED, an RTX 4070, and a brand spanking new AMD Strix Point CPU. Simply one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now. Price check: Newegg $2,734.99 (4 TB SSD model)

7. Lexar NM790 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $189.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This SSD is a great deal right now and Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790. Thanks to high-layer NAND and a low-power controller, you get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient and great-performing drive for not much cash and often much less cash than the competition. Read our Lexar NM790 (4 TB) review for more. Price check: Newegg $158.95

8. Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Yeyian has a stellar deal on an RTX 4070 Super machine here. We've seen slightly cheaper versions on sale, but this one at least does have proper DDR5 memory, making the motherboard at least nominally upgradeable to a more modern spec. It does make a bit of an odd combo with the Core i5 here, though for straightforward gaming performance, it shouldn't prove any issue and deliver high frame rates.

9. ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | FreeSync | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)

ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165 Hz panel for just under $100.

10. Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)

The Mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such a a numpad.

Deal hubs