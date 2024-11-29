I've found our best gaming headset and one of our favorite mics for less than the MSRP of just the microphone. Thanks, Black Friday

HyperX Bundle - Cloud Alpha Wired headset and QuadCast Microphone | $239.98 $114.99 at HyperX (save $124.99)

Looking for a superb headset and microphone? Why not both says I, and why not for less than the price they retail for on their own. Each. Here you're getting one of our favorite gaming mics, and headsets, all together in one neat and tidy package.

Well, here's a turn up for the books. There I am hunting for Black Friday gaming headset and gaming microphone deals, when HyperX drops this little gift right in my lap.

Ordinarily, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired gaming headset retails for around $100. The HyperX Quadcast mic? $140 or so. So what on Earth are they both doing together in a bundle package for $115 right now?

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Perhaps there's been a horrible packaging mistake at the factory, and what you'll end up with here is a single box with both these excellent devices wedged inside.

I kid, I kid, it's a legit deal. But to think that you could buy our best gaming headset and one of our favorite mics together for this sort of cash is pretty impressive.

Still, here we are, and I'd better explain what you're getting for your money. When we reviewed the HyperX Cloud Alpha, we were blown away by its comfortable memory foam padding, its punchy bass contrasted by its excellent treble and mids, and its solid build. It's still a package that's incredibly hard to beat at its full price, but here? Well, it's a straight up bargain.

That's because it comes with a HyperX QuadCast microphone, a unit that we keep coming back to time and time again thanks to its excellent capture, rugged build quality, and striking good looks.

The all-red aesthetic won't be for everybody, and as a result we sometimes recommend the more expensive HyperX QuadCast S instead. But internally they're the same mic. And it's a darn good one, too.

Here's another thing. You can buy both these items separately on Amazon, right now, with a healthy Black Friday discount on each.

At time of writing, that's $84 for the mic and $60 for the headset.

Ordinarily, I'd say either of those were good deals, and to fire away. But when you can get both here for $29 less in total? I'll let those numbers speak for themselves. Two PC Gamer favorites, one very good price. Superb.