I called this speaker, subwoofer, and headset bundle 'audio wizardry' due to its near-seamless audio switching, and it's now half off this Black Friday

NZXT Relay setup | Speakers Z Subwoofer Z Headset | $629.96 $275 with promo code AFF5 at checkout (save $354.96)

As pointed out in my NZXT Relay review, "The NZXT Relay is a wonderful bit of kit that is far superior to the sum of its rather messy parts." As just a set of speakers, they're a bit pricey for decent sound but as a bundle, you can swap from speakers to headphones by just taking them off the stand and the subwoofer makes up for the otherwise lacking low end. Bundling these all together is the best way to experience NZXT Relay, and you can get it all right now for almost the price of the speakers by themselves.

The NZXT Relay impressed me so much on my first outing with them that they have become my daily driver for audio support basically since I've had the pleasure of trying them out. Though there are better-sounding speakers at their price point, as a full package, I've yet to try anything quite like Relay.

Essentially, the NZXT Switch Mix is a headphone stand with audio sliders that has a pressure plate at the top. When you take the headphones off, your game's music will play from them. When you put them back on the stand, the sound will come out of the speakers. It is genuinely as seamless as that sounds, though it requires a little bit of fiddling around to get all working at the start.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

I should warn you that, while the mids and highs are servicably clear for a set of speakers at this price range, the bass is somewhat lacking. Luckily, the included subwoofer should solve some of that problem. It still never quite hits the highs (or should I say lows?) of the Razer Nommo V2 Pro's bass but gives a satisfying rumble to the heat of battle as you play.

I felt very positive about the Relay in my review, mostly criticising the need to pick up its many accessories, but this deal has them all, and you can get it for even a little cheaper by using the code AFF5 at checkout.

If you're in need of a holistic audio solution, and want something to swap between headphones and speakers nearly instantly, I can't think of a single bundle out there in Black Friday land that can top this absolute steal.