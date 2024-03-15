We've found an RTX 4080 Super at its $1,000 MSRP, and at this price it's probably the best way of scoring one right now

Zotac RTX 4080 Super | 16GB GDDR6 | 10,240 CUDA Cores | 2,550MHz boost | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FZOTAC-Graphics-IceStorm-Advanced-ZT-D40820D-10P%2Fdp%2FB0CSBDFS55%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $1,249.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $250)

While Nvidia's replacement for the RTX 4080 is only a little bit faster, the MSRP of the RTX 4080 Super is also a fair bit lower at $999. We've found just one card at that sort of price today, however. That's this Zotac, which should be a pretty cool and quiet card. RTX 4080 Super price check: Newegg $1,169.99

Graphics card pricing is still a huge point of contention for many PC gamers. While we're long past the pandemic shortages and the accompanying crypto boom that drove the prices sky-high in the first place, we're still regularly seeing many GPUs selling for way above their MSRP, particularly the high-end Nvidia cards like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090.

However, we've spotted this blazingly fast Zotac Super Trinity Black Edition RTX 4080 Super for its actual suggested retail price of $1,000 at Amazon, and given the state of the market right now that makes it a deal worth shouting about.

Yep, that's genuinely a good price for such a powerful card as things stand, and while $1,000 is hardly what you'd call cheap you do get an extremely high-performance GPU for all that cash.

With a boost clock of 2550 MHz and 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM this card certainly has the chops to take on the most demanding of titles at high resolutions and silky-smooth frame rates, and being a 40-series GPU you can make use of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation tech to wring every last drop of performance out of this massively powerful gaming GPU.

The RTX 4080 Super might only be 1% to 2% faster than the regular RTX 4080 in our gaming benchmarks, but we're still seeing the original card with substantially higher prices, like this MSI RTX 4080 for $1,201 at Walmart. Given that the RTX 4080 Super delivers similar or sometimes marginally better performance overall, there's no real sense in going for the original card when you can pick up the ever-so-slightly faster version for a better price.

The Super has, well, superseded the original, and this is the best way to pick one up right now without paying over the odds.

This Zotac model also comes with a tri-fan cooler to make sure thermals are kept in check, and while the FE version of the RTX 4080 Super ran plenty cool thanks to its own substantial cooler and relatively efficient design, an extra fan or two to ensure things stay acceptably frosty can't hurt.

For similar money you could pick up an AMD RX 7900 XTX, but then you'd be missing out on those DLSS 3 goodies, and while the RTX 4090 trounces it thoroughly in the benchmarks, given that we regularly see them for a truly ridiculous $2,000+ we'd plump for this card instead.