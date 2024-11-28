One of the cheapest ways to buy an RTX 4090 right now is to get one with a motherboard, PSU, and case in a Newegg x Asus combo deal

Asus TUF RTX 4090 combo | 24 GB GDDR6X | 16,384 shaders | 2,595 MHz boost | $2,401.96 $2,391.96 at Newegg (save $10)

With stocks of RTX 4090s dwindling to near zero, due to heavy demand and the impending announcement of the RTX 50-series, the cheapest way to pick up Nvidia's most powerful GPU right now is to buy it at Newegg—along with a power supply unit, Intel LGA1700 motherboard, and a mid-tower case.

Nvidia's RTX 4090 has always been priced ridiculously, thanks to crypto-crazes, export restrictions, and the fact that it's the most powerful gaming GPU by a country mile. But stocks are so low now that just finding one is a challenge, let alone one with a vaguely acceptable price.

But if you really must have an RTX 4090 (and I can understand why, if you do) then you really only have one of two choices: (1) splash out on an entirely new RTX 4090 Black Friday gaming PC deal, or (2) buy one of Newegg's RTX 4090 combo deals.

I've selected one of the cheapest combos and here's what you get in the package:

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition graphics card

Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi motherboard

Asus TUF Gaming 1000 W power supply unit

ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 mid-tower PC case

Unless you're aiming to build a new RTX 4090 gaming rig from scratch, you probably won't need the motherboard and case. So you could either give them away as Christmas gifts or sell them on and recoup a little bit of the enormous cost of buying the mighty 4090.

I'd keep the PSU and even though it's not really a top-end power supply unit (it's only Gold-rated for efficiency, for example), the fact that it's 1000 W is ideal for ensuring that the 4090 is well-fed with energy. It's actually more than you're probably going to need but the additional power is useful for keeping power excursions (aka power spikes) under control.

Should you want to keep the motherboard, then you can certainly do worse. It's an LGA1700 socket board, so it'll take any of Intel's 12th, 13th, or 14th Gen Core processors. You'll find a total of five PCIe slots, four M.2 sockets for SSDs, and eight USB ports on the rear IO panel. Not great but not bad.

The Asus mid-tower chassis is my least pleasing part of the deal. The looks aren't my cup of tea (especially the bizarre fabric strap across the front) but I guess it might appeal to some PC gamers. It does come with four ARGB 120 mm fans but there's no space to top-mount an AIO liquid cooler's radiator.

Hunting around for the same model of RTX 4090 has been pretty difficult and the cheapest I've found is $2,447 on Amazon. It's on offer from a third-party seller—it could well be a perfectly legitimate deal but the fact that it's more than Newegg's combo means that it's just not worth it.

In fact, at the moment, I can't find any single RTX 4090 graphics card that's lower in price than the combo. Well, none that doesn't trigger any internal alarm bell, that's for sure. Newegg itself does have another, altogether more cynical RTX 4090 bundle. In it you get the Gigabyte RTX 4090 and a Gigabyte RTX 3060 for $2,160... for reasons.

Likely shifting old stock no-one wants kinda reasons.

Some of you might be thinking that buying an RTX 4090 now isn't a good idea, as it's generally expected that Nvidia will announce its RTX 50-series at CES 2025 in January. Even if the RTX 5090 becomes available within a month of the launch, you can bet your last dollar it will be hugely expensive and the first stocks will almost certainly sell out in a flash.

So if you've been saving like mad all year and really do want the best gaming GPU out there, then this is probably the best way to do it.