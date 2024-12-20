Multiple Nvidia RTX 50-series placeholders have appeared on the EEC database, although I wouldn't get too excited about a hypothetical 'RTX 5090 Ti Super' if I were you

SKU listings for Nvidia's next-generation RTX 50-series graphics cards have been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) database. As a result, many have been scouring the listings for clues on what cards might be released in the near future—but I wouldn't get too excited about this hypothetical list of products just yet.

Generally, when SKU listings for new products hit the databases, that's sometimes a sign that some of those entries might be available in the near future. That being said, companies put placeholder listings for non-existent products up all the time, and that's exactly what I think these latest ECC database listings are.

So as a result, you get something like Palit's entries, which include an RTX 5050, RTX 5060, RTX 5080 Super, and RTX 5090 Ti Super (via Wccftech). The current rumours suggest that we'll be seeing the launch of the RTX 5080, RTX 5090, and possibly the RTX 5070 at CES in January, with no official mention of those hypothetical cards thus far.

While it's possible that Nvidia has managed to swerve the rumour mill and ends up launching cards we previously hadn't heard of, Ti and Super variants of previous generation cards have traditionally been released much further in the lifecycle. And it's highly debatable which, if any, of these listed GPUs will eventually appear.

Although it is worth mentioning that there is some speculation about an RTX 5070 Ti being launched either alongside its non-Ti sibling or before it, which would be a change from the norm of recent years.

Here we see ourselves entering the thorny phase of a GPU pre-release, where anything is potentially possible but the rumours begin to swirl, cross streams, and become tangled upon each other to create a confusing mess of possibilities.

So let's see where everything stands currently: We know that Jensen Huang will be delivering the keynote at CES 2025 on January 6, and we're expecting him to reveal some tasty graphics cards of the Blackwell generation. We're expecting those cards to be the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and possibly the RTX 5070 as well, although we're prepared to be surprised.

Not this surprised, though. What would an RTX 5090 Ti Super even look like, anyway? Rumours suggest that the RTX 5090 will be an absolute monster, with 32 GB of VRAM, 21,760 CUDA cores, and a 600 W TDP.

A Ti Super variant? I can only imagine that it would be six slots deep, inhale small birds from mid-air, and glow brightly enough that you wouldn't need in-case RGB.

Still, speculation is fun I guess. Regardless, these SKUs do tell us that a launch of new Nvidia GPUs is likely imminent (not that the rumours and the keynote announcement didn't suggest that already) and that manufacturers are sowing the seeds for hypothetical new graphics cards that may not ever appear. That's less fun, I admit, but those are the facts, folks.