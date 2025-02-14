AMD is finally spilling the beans about the RX 9070 series during a live stream on February 28

AMD's rollout of its upcoming graphics card has been weird. We expected to get all the details at CES, but were just left with teases. Then these cards were anticipated to launch around the time of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 but pushed back to March. Now we are due to finally find out more about the AMD Radeon RX 9070 series and its fancy RDNA 4 architecture on February 28.

Set to air at 8 AM EST / 5 AM PT on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel, the RX 9070 live stream is going to give more information on the cards that are confirmed to launch in early March.

With the RTX 5070 Ti set to launch on February 20 and RTX 5070 launching on March 5, the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards will likely launch just after these two Nvidia cards.

These will be AMD's first graphics cards to use the RDNA 4 microarchitecture so there's quite a lot of hype and/or speculation surrounding them. Notably, these cards are reportedly targeting the more midrange market so won't be a replacement for that RTX 5090 card you've been looking for.

They could, however, sway you away from the cheaper 50-series cards if the live stream and subsequent launch suggest RDNA 4 has led to big performance gains.

In the wake of Nvidia's card selling out nearly instantaneously, AMD's David McAfee announced AMD is "planning to have a wide assortment of cards available globally for its launch in March."

We know surprisingly little about AMD's next set of graphics cards right now but a recent leak suggests the AMD RX 9070 XT can run the latest Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool at 211.7 average fps, which is mighty impressive.

This is at 1080p with frame gen enabled but impressive nonetheless. If these stats bore out in real tests, and customers can actually get them on shelves, AMD could have a surprise hit on its hands.

I know I just hope the price is right to compete, and an FSR improvement wouldn't go amiss.