'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs

News
By
published

That sounds 'encouraging', but will it be enough?

A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's graphics rep, Frank Azor, has appealed to gamers not to "despair" over pricing of the company's new Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs. He says AMD is working with AIBs to replenish stock and that, "MSRP pricing will continue to be encouraged."

The RX 9070 and 9070 XT graphics cards went on sale yesterday. Unlike the release of the Nvidia RTX 5070 the day before, there were actually some MSRP-priced cards to be had. Inevitably, they sold out fast, but there was at least some availability at MSRP.

Azor's post referring to "phenomenal" demand reflects the fact that, as I write these words, AMD's new graphics cards are totally sold out on big retailers like Best Buy and Newegg.

Meanwhile, some industry observers have questioned how "real" the 9070 and 9070 XT's MSRP prices actually are. Claims have been circulating that AMD has distributed rebates to retailers in order to allow them to hit the MSRP, variously reported at $50, $60 and even $100.

The narrative here is that retailers had built up stock prior to launch based on a higher MSRP, only for AMD to reduce that MSRP just before the public unveiling of pricing, forcing the need for a rebate to hit those new MSRPs.

AMD 9070 XT pricing

Was $599 for the 9070 XT always the plan? (Image credit: AMD)

Whether that actually happened is very hard to say. However, it should presumably be more straightforward by at least some measures to hit MSRP with a second wave of supply. In other words, there shouldn't be a need for a rebate.

On the other hand, tariffs are threatening to push prices up. As of today, or at least this precise moment, tariffs of 20% apply to goods coming into the US from China. Most if not all graphics cards are currently assembled in China. So presumably that 20% would apply.

Of course, it's anyone's guess how long those tariffs will remain in place. The Trump Administration yesterday walked back once again on tariffs impacting Canada and Mexico, so it's very hard to predict how long the China tariff may or may not apply.

Your next machine

Gaming PC group shot

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

As ever, time will tell. We'll have to wait and see whether MSRP-priced 9070s and 9070 XTs pop up again soon. If they do, they will look like awfully good deals versus the Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti competition.

Compared MSRP-for-MSRP, the AMD cards looked pretty interesting, with the 9070 priced on parity with an RTX 5070 but comfortably outperforming it by most metrics and the 9070 XT coming close to the RTX 5070 Ti's frame rates for $150 less.

However, if you're comparing AMD at MSRP versus Nvidia at the typically much inflated prices the two 5070-based cards go for, then it's pretty much no contest. You'd go AMD.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay well ever more ludicous prices
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD prices its new Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs at $549 and $599 and we're very excited
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
I'm as excited as the next guy for AMD's 9070-series launch but the lack of reference cards has me worried about how real its MSRP will be
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus graphics card under a red light
MSI pulls its MSRP RTX 50-series cards from its online store, not that we ever saw any of them in stock
Two Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards at the Gigabyte booth at CES 2025.
AMD has just taken the fight to Nvidia with its pricing for the RX 9070-series and I'm here for it
Latest in Graphics Cards
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay well ever more ludicous prices
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
RTX 4070 Super and RTX 5070 graphics card, with another graphics card in the foreground
After a run of RTX 50-series launches with seemingly little availability and mega price tags, I'm left wondering 'is that it?'
Latest in News
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
Semiconductor worker holding a wafer chip.
President Trump wants to kill the $52 billion CHIPS Act: 'a horrible, horrible thing'
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay well ever more ludicous prices
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
More about graphics cards
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background

AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay well ever more ludicous prices
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.

Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background

AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay well ever more ludicous prices
See more latest
Most Popular
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay well ever more ludicous prices
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Semiconductor worker holding a wafer chip.
President Trump wants to kill the $52 billion CHIPS Act: 'a horrible, horrible thing'
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 7
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo
EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment