Nvidia RTX 5070 launch day live: Retailers ready heaps of non-MSRP cards and a handful of MSRP ones for release today

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 launches today, March 5, at 6am PT/9am EST/2pm GMT. That means it's time for us to yet again man our watchposts and keep a close eye on major retailers for any available cards to buy and prices to report.

But will this launch be a scrabble like the rest?

In our RTX 5070 review, our Dave says it's impossible to recommend this card right now. Not a great start. The threat of AMD's RX 9070-series looms overhead, and we'll hear about those later today, too.

Prices have also been astonishingly high for many of the third-party RTX 50-series, entirely demolishing any sense of value, though we do have a Founders Edition RTX 5070 to ensure some cards are available at Nvidia's MSRP this time. That's a $549 MSRP (or more like $550).

Though if you must have Multi Frame Generation, the RTX 50-series' hot new feature, then the RTX 5070 is the cheapest way to score it. For now, anyways. While the RTX 5070 feels like an RTX 5060 in all but name, we're still expecting an actual RTX 5060 at some point.

All things considered, it might be a good idea to wait around until AMD's RX 9070-series shows up to decide between these cards. It currently looks like AMD's cards will offer the better performance-per-dollar versus Nvidia's options, but there's still the question of whether third-party manufacturers stick close to MSRP for either red or green team's forthcoming cards. The lack of reference card for AMD's launch has us a little bit concerned, too.

Good news, there will be a Founders Edition reference card for the RTX 5070. This card is designed by Nvidia and that means it is guaranteed to be sold for the MSRP of $549—direct from a trusted retailer, anyways, there are no guarantees for the second-hand market.

This card is a twin-fan design, though unlike previous 40-series cards, both fans are on the same side in more traditional positions. It's a fairly compact design by modern standards, which makes it truly deserving of a small form factor build.

This card is good-looking, compact, cool, and comes with a price tag set at Nvidia's MSRP. That means it's sure to be in very high demand among a sea of overpriced alternatives. If you want a hope of buying one, I'd pay close attention to the retailers below:

In the US , you can pick up an RTX 5070 FE from Best Buy .

, you can pick up an RTX 5070 FE from . In the UK, we're expecting you can pick one up straight from Nvidia.

Below you'll find all the models that are already listed at MSRP, or we've been told will be MSRP, at launch.

There are once again only a handful of options, same as the RTX 5070 Ti, and that does mean we're rather worried about how many of these cards actually exist and are ready to be sold.

Word of warning: We had a similar list of third-party MSRP models for the RTX 5070 Ti launch, but the cards seemingly never showed up. In the US, we never saw a single MSRP card noted as 'in stock', while in the UK many of the supposed MSRP models were selling above MSRP. The more expensive third-party models were more readily available, and that might be the case again here.

Here's the extensive list of non-MSRP cards. Notice how many there are compared to MSRP cards? Yeah, that slims down our chances of any good deals, that's for sure.

Though we don't know the prices for many of these models just yet, some have placeholder prices... or at least I hope they're placeholders. Who knows these days?

