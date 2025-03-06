AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
AMD's impressive new cards are out today, and have had since January to shore up stock in the channel, and we'll be keeping an eye on how that pans out.
The brand new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 cards launch today, March 6, at 6am PT/9am EST/2pm GMT. And there ought to be both a healthy selection of stock available and a corresponding level of demand, too.
In our AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review we've been extolling the virtues of the new RDNA4 graphics card, and its price tag which has been designed specifically to take the fight to Nvidia when it comes to the cost of modern graphics cards. This is a mid-range GPU with the performance to take on the green team's RTX 5070 Ti cards, but with the same sort of initial price as the RTX 5070.
AMD has also evolved the performance of ray tracing within its new GPUs, which has massively closed the gap on Nvidia in one of the few places where the GeForce cards completely held the ground. It's still ahead, but the RX 9070 XT is far closer than we've ever seen AMD before.
It's also got a new FSR 4 upscaler, which on first looks seems like a winner. It's now using machine learning for its upscaling algorithms, trained on its own Instinct range of datacenter cards, and seems to be a far more stable visual experience than FSR3. It is, however, restricted to these new cards, which means you're going to have to get in line to buy one if you want to get in on the new version of FSR.
But price is going to be a big thing for this launch. I only had final pricing on the cards I was reviewing minutes before the embargo lifted, and they were fluctuating around a lot before then. For what it's worth, I believe there will be a fair number of MSRP cards around the $599 | $549 prices for the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 respectively.
Though I don't expect them to remain that way much after launch. I've already heard from one manufacturer at least that they're treating them as launch prices, and will be hiking the prices up after today. So, my advice would be to get in on an MSRP card as soon as possible.
Also, because the high-end OC cards aren't hugely worth the massive outlay they will no doubt be asking for. My reference Asus Prime RX 9070 XT could essentially match the overclocked performance of the far more expensive XFX Merc RX 9070 XT I've also benchmarked.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 benchmarks
Tips and tricks
- Set up user accounts at large retailers ahead of time.
- Don't refresh too often, you might get blocked by automated systems. Try to be patient if pages load slowly.
- Hedge your bets with various retailers—keeping an eye on only one retailer can cause disappointment.
- Don't give up on Best Buy (and others)—in recent years Best Buy has gradually rolled out supply, meaning there's sometimes still a chance to score a card after the launch hour.
- Sign up for stock alerts ahead of time—some retailers (Micro Center) demand it.
- Keep an eye on stock lottery programs, such as the Newegg Shuffle.
- If you don't score one this time, don't fret. Considering the poor response to this card, prices may come down in the future, and there's always AMD's launch later in the week.
Live updates
Remember the disappointment back at CES when AMD unveiled approximately nothing about these cards? And now look at us, sat here refreshing retailer pages like rabid dogs.
You ever zoom out for a moment and look at what you're doing and recognise what peculiar creatures we human beings are?
Anyway, back to those shiny spinny electrical components we've all been waiting for.
Overclockers UK really wasn't joking with its Bloomin Globule of stock (or whatever it called it). Noice.
Explains why the servers are overloading, too. Did AMD give 2/3 of its stock to OCUK?
Here's the link... if you can get through.
Currys' cards are listed but out of stock.
Again, though, the ones in stock are looking like ones well above MSRP.
That's true over on some UK retailers, too. Ebuyer and CCL have some more expensive ones in stock.
Newegg's RX 9070 and 9070 XT cards are finally up!
And they're even in stock.
A tactical delay from the retailer? Who cares, more cards, woop!
There are still some going at Ebuyer for our UK fellows:
Scan rn:
As a brief interlude, here's some of our Dave's fine words re the Asus RX 9070 XT Prime OC:
"This is the sort of generational improvement we've been craving; actual rendering performance dropping down a full GPU tier, and not just being propped up by (admittedly very effective) frame generation trickery."
And:
"Compared with the similarly priced RTX 5070, you're looking at a card that is over 20% faster on average."
No surprise it's selling out and overloading retailer servers, then...
This $650 XFX one is in-stock at Best Buy, gogogogo
I am in a queue to visit Overclockers UK. How dare you, Cloudflare.
We're definitely seeing some higher prices, though, as well as MSRP.
Just as a quick reminder, the RX 9070 XT is great at overclocking, as our Dave discovered in his review. This means even a cheaper MSRP card should be able to overclock close to the performance of more expensive ones... assuming the cooling is at least half decent.
So, as with the RTX 5070, the cheaper models really are the ones to go for, IMO. Check out Dave's charts above and you'll see.
Novatech, my old friend, to the rescue...
I did actually see this one in stock, briefly, so the stock definitely did exist.
It's funny, this launch seems similar to the RTX 50-series launches in terms of stock-outs. But consider the apparent difference in interest...
Still, would've been nice to have a healthy overabundance of 9070 stock. Launch day though, innit.
Tell you what though, before Overclockers got overloaded, there was definitely a lot of interest in these cards (assuming the 'viewed' numbers are correct). Compared to the RTX 5070 interest yesterday, anyway... Says it all, really, doesn't it?
B&H Photo's cards, as with the RTX 5070 yesterday, seem to all be available only for those who registered interest beforehand to be put on the waiting list.
Overclockers UK is overloaded, it seems...
What is this, a UK-only launch? Looking 'sold out' at Best Buy
Nothing on Newegg yet...
Ding ding! Launch time, let's see what we've got then.
Remember, this is a reasonably priced card that could actually challenge Nvidia's dominance. No biggie or anything.
Perhaps it's to do with the 'Borg Cube' of stock Overclockers UK has...
RX 9070s in stock already on Overclcokers? Don't mind if I do!
Jacob F here!
Here we jolly well go then, just a few minutes to launch. Hopefully there's more stock for these cards than there was for the RTX 5070 yesterday...
And with that, I hand the reins of this particular GPU-searching horse over to my colleague, Jacob, who's getting on the hunt as he did so successfully (or not as it was a hellscape) with the RTX 5070 launch yesterday.
After a run of RTX 50-series launches with seemingly little availability and mega price tags, I'm left wondering 'is that it?'
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review (Asus Prime OC)