AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long

The brand new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 cards launch today, March 6, at 6am PT/9am EST/2pm GMT. And there ought to be both a healthy selection of stock available and a corresponding level of demand, too.

In our AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review we've been extolling the virtues of the new RDNA4 graphics card, and its price tag which has been designed specifically to take the fight to Nvidia when it comes to the cost of modern graphics cards. This is a mid-range GPU with the performance to take on the green team's RTX 5070 Ti cards, but with the same sort of initial price as the RTX 5070.

AMD has also evolved the performance of ray tracing within its new GPUs, which has massively closed the gap on Nvidia in one of the few places where the GeForce cards completely held the ground. It's still ahead, but the RX 9070 XT is far closer than we've ever seen AMD before.

It's also got a new FSR 4 upscaler, which on first looks seems like a winner. It's now using machine learning for its upscaling algorithms, trained on its own Instinct range of datacenter cards, and seems to be a far more stable visual experience than FSR3. It is, however, restricted to these new cards, which means you're going to have to get in line to buy one if you want to get in on the new version of FSR.

But price is going to be a big thing for this launch. I only had final pricing on the cards I was reviewing minutes before the embargo lifted, and they were fluctuating around a lot before then. For what it's worth, I believe there will be a fair number of MSRP cards around the $599 | $549 prices for the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 respectively.

Though I don't expect them to remain that way much after launch. I've already heard from one manufacturer at least that they're treating them as launch prices, and will be hiking the prices up after today. So, my advice would be to get in on an MSRP card as soon as possible.

Also, because the high-end OC cards aren't hugely worth the massive outlay they will no doubt be asking for. My reference Asus Prime RX 9070 XT could essentially match the overclocked performance of the far more expensive XFX Merc RX 9070 XT I've also benchmarked.

