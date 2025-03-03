This RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC is about as cheap as we've seen so far, and it's got me all nostalgic for PC prices long past

Cobratype gaming PC | Ryzen 7 9700X | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $2,799.99 $2,279.99 at Newegg (save $520)
This is about as cheap as we've seen a decent RTX 50-series gaming PC, and it's nice to see that it doesn't lack in other areas, either. The Ryzen 9 9700X is a fantastic chip, and 32 GB of DDR5 memory plus 2 TB of storage is ideal for a gaming PC these days. Oh, and we can't ignore that gorgeous NZXT H6 flow chassis, either, which should show off your flashy new GPU nicely.
Gaming PCs aren't cheap right now—shocker, I know. It's the start of a new generation of graphics cards and previous-gen cards have mostly ceased production, so it's to be expected. But that doesn't stop the pain of seeing those $3,000 price tags. That's why it's nice to see a build like this RTX 5070 Ti one for $2,280 at Newegg. It almost makes me feel like I'm back in 2024.
Down to business: This Cobratype rig is rocking an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, and this GPU trades blows with the RTX 4080 Super in traditional rendering performance. It's plenty for 1440p and 4K gaming, even in demanding AAA titles.
Setting aside the occasional sub-$2,000 corker, most decent RTX 4080 Super gaming PCs tended to retail for $2,000–$2,500 when on offer throughout 2024. This RTX 5070 Ti build is in-line with that, which is great considering how low GPU stocks and how high GPU prices are right now.
And it's not just equivalent to an RTX 4080 Super build, either, because the RTX 5070 Ti can make use of Nvidia's new Multi Frame Gen tech which interpolates up to three frames between the traditionally rendered ones. DLSS 3 Frame Generation just added one frame, so when MFG is enabled that makes for potentially over twice the frame rates of an RTX 4080 Super with DLSS 3 FG enabled.
It also overclocks incredibly well, so if you're a tinkerer, you should have a grand time getting it close to the RTX 5080, a much more expensive GPU.
The rest of the PC is well-suited to this new GPU generation, too. It sports an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 9700X which is both powerful and power-efficient and should make good use of the 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. A Ryzen 9 9800X3D would be ideal, but I reckon that would add another $100–$200 onto the price tag. This PC's 2 TB of storage is ideal, too, as 1 TB barely cuts it these days thanks to ever-increasing gaming install sizes.
You're also getting a decent AIO cooler for the CPU, a hefty 1,000 W PSU, and a lovely fish-tank-style case in the form of the NZXT H6 Flow.
All of this makes for a pretty wonderful high-end build with a reasonable price tag. It's not O-face-and-eyebrows-raised cheap, but we likely won't get those kinds of deals until the next big holiday season, given these GPUs are incredibly new. For the current market, I reckon it's a great price for a solid build.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
