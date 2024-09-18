This is the absolute cheapest budget gaming monitor we'd recommend right now and its price has just dropped even further

ASUS VZ279QG1R | 27 Inch | 1080p | 1 ms response time | FreeSync | $149.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $60) Coming in at just under $100, this super budget-friendly Asus monitor punches above its weight. With a Full HD Panel, 1 ms response time, and FreeSync to ensure super smooth quality, it's an excellent choice for any rig that needs to save a bit of money. At just a 75Hz refresh rate, this is the biggest spot where its competitors have the advantage but, if you can stomach that, you get a seriously nice screen for the price.

Monitors can often get prohibitively expensive. If you want a high refresh rate, an OLED screen, and a great resolution, you'll end up almost paying the price of your entire rig to see a boogie bomb thrown at your in-game face in hyper detail. Luckily, if you just want a good gaming experience and don't necessarily need the absolute best of the best, there's a killer deal on an Asus screen.

This thing is frequently among the best cheap gaming monitor deals for good reason. Its 27-inch screen has a 1 ms response time, Asus' own Extreme Low Motion Blur, and FreeSync for a smooth experience. The IPS display combines with a super light frame and adjustable stand to make this great as a dedicated gaming monitor, or even as a second screen.

The Asus VZ279QG1R is currently available for just $90 at Newegg, $60 off its new price. This is not only an excellent deal but $20 lower than the previous price we'd recommended it at. It's worth the money at over $100 so it's even better at just shy of $90.

The best gaming monitor for a budget is currently the BenQ Mobius EX240, which is currently on sale at $160, so this Asus monitor is a great deal at just under half of that price. While you get a bunch more monitor from the BenQ, when you need to save cash, anything over 60 Hz is optimal.

With both HDMI and DisplayPort, it's compatible with heaps of devices, though the lower refresh rate of 75 Hz and 1080p max resolution does signify its budget somewhat. It will be an improvement over 60 Hz, however, and a good pairing alongside budget graphics cards that can't muster the frame rates required to make the most of a 120 Hz or 1440p monitor.

It doesn't have built-in speakers so you will need to provide your own to have sound but an earphone jack in the back can make for easy set-up when you do. If you can look past this and the slightly lower refresh rate, this is a super capable monitor well worth using while getting beaten on by 12-year-olds in Call of Duty.