These Prime Day gaming monitor deals are making OLEDs almost affordable for the very first time

OLED technology took its sweet time making the jump from TVs to PC monitors. The only snag is that the best OLED gaming monitors seem to be taking just as long to become affordable.

The good news is that this year's Prime Day deals have taken a big step in that direction. Are they actually cheap? Not exactly, but you're looking at savings upwards of $1,000 and prices that are certainly more accessible than when OLED monitors all had four-figure price tags.

LG UltraGear OLED | 27-inch | 1440p | 240 Hz | G-Sync Compatible | $999.99 $599.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Err, how much for a 1440p panel?! Still, this is an OLED unit, and about as cheap as the tech currently comes, as the price has seriously tumbled on this LG model. They make for seriously gorgeous screens. Admittedly this one is a little dim overall (as we found in our LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B review) but it's still absolutely stunning in a shady spot. Price check: Best Buy $999.99 | Amazon $635.99

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF OLED | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165 Hz $699.99 at Dell

This is the lowest price yet for Alienware's segment defining OLED monitor. Sure, it's still a lot of money and this is now quite an old model. But, in truth, Samsung's QD-OLED panel tech hasn't moved on much since this first-gen model was released. In short, this glossy-panelled beauty is still a scorcher. Price check: Amazon $899.99

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ | 49-inch | 144 Hz | 5120 x 1440 | OLED | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Amazon (save $200)

It's not been around for long but the Aorus CO49DQ already has a decent discount, and it's a lot of monitor for the money as we found in our review. Those rocking the RTX 4090 might be better off with the higher refresh rate of the Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC, but the rest of us can take advantage of this very wide, very pretty looking panel for a bit less. Price check: Newegg $899.99

Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC OLED | 49-inch | 240 Hz | 5120 x 1440 | OLED | $1,599.99 $979.99 at Amazon (Prime Exclusive, save $620)

Samsung's hot new silly-wide OLED monitor has barely even been released, but it's already on sale. At 49 inches and sporting Samsung's QD-OLED tech, it doesn't look bad value next to all those $1,000-plus 34-inch ultrawide OLED, does it? Jeremy was, shall we say rather impressed in his review, and I reckon it looks like it was taken right off the set of a sci-fi film. Beautiful stuff. Price check: Best Buy $1,079.99

Cheapest of the lot is the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B. It launched at fully $999 early last year, but it's now yours for $599 on Newegg, a hefty $400 saving. That's still a lot for a 27-inch 1440p panel, of course.

Moreover, this monitor uses LG's first-gen WOLED technology, which isn't the best when it comes to full-screen brightness. But you still get all that HDR sizzle, plus pixel response that blows any LCD panel back into 2010.

Right at the other end of the OLED monitor size scale are a pair of 49 inchers, one from Gigabyte, the other Samsung. Both, of course, use the same Samsung QD-OLED panel technology and run the same 5,120 by 1,440 resolution and faintly bonkers 31:9 aspect ratio.

Arguably even crazier is the fact that the Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC OLED is over $1,000 cheaper than its original $2,000 launch price. You can now grab it for just $980 from Amazon.

Still a lot of money? Yup, but actually decent value when you look at the prices of most much smaller OLED monitors. Indeed, these 49 inchers are arguably the only OLED gaming monitors that look reasonably well priced compared to OLED TVs.

The other half of this 49-inch duo is the Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ. It's actually a bit cheaper still at $900 from Amazon. It also only runs at 144 Hz rather than the 240 Hz of the Samsung. But given the sky-high resolution, the extra refresh will be academic in most games.

All that said, probably our favourite of the bunch is the OG OLED gaming monitor. Well, almost. The Alienware 34 AW3423DWF is a slight variation on the Alienware 34 AW3423DW, which was the first proper OLED gaming monitor on the market.

At this point, you could argue the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF is a little long in the tooth, what with its first-gen Samsung QD-OLED panel tech. But the reality is that Samsung QD-OLED panels really haven't advanced all that much.

What has changed is the price. When we first reviewed it, the asking was $1,099. Now it's yours for $699 from Dell, the lowest price we've ever seen it. It's still a lot more cash than a reasonable 34-inch ultrawide LCD, but then with it's glossy panel, stunning HDR highs and ridiculously fast response times, you are getting something special for the extra money.

All of which means that while OLED monitors aren't exactly cheap, they are far more buyable than ever before. There's never been a better time to go OLED.