Samsung is working with a studio to 'create an immersive 3D gaming experience without the need for 3D glasses' using its fancy eyeball-tracking gaming monitor

Remember when we were all going to the movies wearing Michael Caine's glasses? The promise of 3D cinema never really materialised in the way many had hoped (with some noticeable exceptions), but glasses-free 3D gaming? There's a tantalising concept that's been toyed with by various manufacturers for a while.

Now Samsung has announced a partnership with game developers Nexon Korea and Neople to "deliver unparalleled 3D experiences" in the upcoming game The First Berserker: Khazan. The plan is to utilise the as-yet-unreleased Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor to create an "immersive 3D gaming experience without the need for 3D glasses."

"By fine-tuning the focal distance for 3D effects on a case-by-case basis, Nexon and Neople aim to develop specific scenarios that determine when and how elements become 3D. These efforts reduce crosstalk—a common issue causing visual overlap—while enhancing the clarity of epic boss battles and cinematic cutscenes" says Samsung.

Well, there's something I'd like to see for myself. Glasses-free 3D has never really worked for me, probably for the same reason I never quite mastered those magic eye puzzles. Focus, unfocus, cross your eyes, look at the ceiling—I must have a defective set of peepers, because the effect is never more than a blur.

The Samsung Odyssey 3D gaming monitor made its debut at CES 2024, and makes use of a front-mounted lenticular lens, stereo camera, and eye-tracking in combination with a light field display to create a 3D effect. It beams light at your eyeballs at differing angles, thereby tricking your brain into thinking the image you see in front of you has artificial depth.

It cropped up again at CES 2025—apparently much improved—but while it can convert 2D to 3D content, the feature is currently limited to full-screen videos in a web browser. Custom-tweaked content seems to be the next step, although it'll take a while to build up to the portfolio created by competing manufacturers, like Acer's partnership with SpatialLabs.

Still, put me down as curious and mildly excited. I'd certainly like to see 3D get its time in the sun without the need for bulky head gear, and if reports of how good The First Berserker: Khazan looks on this particular display are accurate, it may be Samsung that finally brings this concept into the mainstream.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or it could all just be a flash-in-the-pan fad, as has often been the case with 3D implementation in the past. Still, VR headsets appear to be trucking along at a steady rate, so perhaps proper 3D monitors and proper 3D games to go with them are the next logical step. And perhaps I'll finally win the lottery this year. One can dream, can't they?