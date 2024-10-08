Prime members can bag the cheapest 34-inch LG ultrawide I've ever seen. The damned thing's just $237 right now

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 160 Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $236.99 at Amazon (save $163 with Prime membership)

At its current price, this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one-third of the price, although of course, it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal. Price check: LG $249.99

This is absolutely a budget ultrawide gaming monitor, but what you're getting for the relatively miniscule outlay is something that belies that fact. This is the cheapest I've ever seen a proper 34-inch ultrawide going for; at least one that I wouldn't immediately regret clicking 'buy' on.

This LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B is on sale for just $237 at Amazon, so long as you have a Prime membership. But even if you don't it's still just $250, which is still a great price for a fully fledged gaming monitor.

The only thing that shows its non-obvious budget leanings is the brightness of the VA panel LG has used here. It's only sporting a typical 300 nits of luminance. To be honest, that's pretty standard for affordable screens, and I would have only been upset with that had I forked out the $400 - $500 this Ultragear originally sold for.

Otherwise you're looking at an expansive curved 34-inch panel with the necessary 3440 x 1440 native resolution. Any lower and you're getting a blocky, fuzzy image, and any higher and you're going to need some powerful GPU hardware to make the most of it.

You're also getting a 160 Hz refresh rate, so none of the 100 Hz or even 75 Hz you might see in other budget ultrawides. It's listed on Amazon as having a glossy screen surface, but every other specs sheet I've checked for it suggests it's a matte, anti-glare coating.

But yeah, no other niggles from me. This is about as good a budget gaming monitor as you'll find. The ultrawide aspect ratio is rarely an issue for games these days (a pox on your house, Elden Ring) and it can create a big increase in your levels of immersion. Especially if you're into sim racing, for example. Wrap this around a nice steering wheel and pedal setup and you're laughing.

A great Prime Day gaming monitor bargain, people.