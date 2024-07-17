Prime Day is the very best day to make the jump to 4K with these stellar gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey G70B | 28-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | IPS | $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

28 inches might be small for a 4K monitor, but do not for a second let that put you off, because this thing's 28-inch screen will have a tighter pixel pitch and will look seriously sharp. It's also a high refresh rate IPS panel, too, so the colors will be on-point. The 400 cd/m² max brightness isn't stellar, but as this isn't a HDR screen I wouldn't worry about that, either. Not when you're paying this sort of cash for it. Price check: Walmart $449.99 | Best Buy $426.99

LG UltraGear | 32-inch | IPS | 144Hz | 4K | FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible | $599.99 $524.99 at Amazon (save $73.26)

You can pick up a cheaper VA 32-inch 4K screen above, but this is a fully gorgeous IPS panel and is dearer for it. With G-Sync and FreeSync support, you will always net smooth frames on this UltraGear—providing your GPU is up to the task. We're big fans of LG monitors, and this is a good 'un. Price check: Best Buy $529.99

Asus RoG Swift PG32UCDM | 32-inch | OLED | 240Hz | 4K | $1,299.99 at Newegg

If it's the ultimate is pure gaming 4K panels you seek, look no further than the Asus RoG Swift PG32UCDM. There are cheaper monitors based on Samsung's latest QD-OLED panel tech, but this is very likely the finest. I've reviewed most of them, and the Asus is definitely my favourite. For now, it doesn't get any better.

LG C3 Evo OLED | 65-inch | 3840 x 2160 | 120Hz | OLED $1,596.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon (save $200)

Fancy some big-screen gaming fun? How about a huge 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,400? It does rather put those 27-inch 1440p OLED monitors for $1,000 into perspective, huh? This an LG C3, and thus a 2023 model rather than the very latest C4 generation. But it's hardly ancient and it's good for 120Hz, which is probably plenty given the full 4K resolution. This is surely too big to be an actual monitor, but if you're looking for something to play games with in your living room or share with a console, well, this could be just the ticket. Price check: Newegg $1,396.99

Forget 1440p, all the cool kids game at 4K, right? It's certainly much more doable these days, in no small part thanks to upscaling tech from Nvidia and AMD. Just as important, 4K gaming monitors keep getting cheaper and this year's Prime Day deals have only made prices better.

Let's kick things off with the Samsung Odyssey G70B or G7 for short. Unusually for a Samung, it's an IPS model, which probably means it doesn't actually use a Samsung-made LCD panel.

Either way, it's 28 inches, hits 144Hz and 400 nits, so it ticks all the important boxes and it's yours for just $400 on Amazon. I quite like the extra inch over 27-inch alternatives, so this is where my money would go at this end of the 4K segment.

That said, 32 inches is actually my favorite form factor for 4K, so if possible I'd up the ante to LG's 32-inch 4K Ultragear for $525 from Amazon. Again we're talking 144Hz and 400 nits, but for my money the 32-inch category capitalizes better on all those pixels and LG does the very finest IPS panels. 4k is arguably overkill on 27-inch and 28-inch monitors.

Of course, for the ultimate 32-inch 4K experience, you're going to want an OLED. That's not going to come cheap and if you're spending heavily you may as well buy the best. And in our experience, the best is the Asus RoG Swift PG32UCDM. It's hardly a snip at $1,300 from Newegg, but it is an absolutely awesome 4K machine.

That said, I do rather struggle with the notion of spending that much on a mere 32-inch screen when similar money will buy you a monster 4K OLED. How about an LG C3 Evo in epci 65-inch trim for just $70 more?

You can grab one from Amazon for $1,370. OK, it's last year's model, but it's still thoroughly modern LG WOLED tech on a huge scale with 120Hz and adaptive refresh support. Is it too big to be a pure PC monitor? There's only one way to find out...!

So, there you have it, the very best 4K gaming monitor deals for this year's Prime Day. Personally, I'm finding it very hard to decide between one of these and the ultrawide OLED alternative. First world problems, and all that.