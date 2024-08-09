I want a 4K OLED gaming monitor so bad and with both Alienware and Samsung's available for $200-plus off I'm going to sell my dog, probably

What's the going rate on eBay for a wardrobe of old t-shirts, a boxed, factory-sealed, time-warp condition ATI Radeon 8500 AGP and a mostly house-trained cocker spaniel? Because I'm going to flog the lot and get me some sweet 4K OLED action. Sorry, B-dog.

That's right, folks, both the Alienware and Samsung versions of the hot new 32-inch 4K gaming OLED monitor thing have had haircuts to the tune of at least $200. That puts the Alienware at $999 and the Samsung at just under $1,050.

Arguably, neither has actually achieved genuine "cheap" status, but you've got to get off the pot at some point, and thus my metaphorical flush has been pulled.

Alienware 32 AW3225QF | 4K 240Hz OLED| $999 @ Dell

| 4K 240Hz OLED| Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED G80SD | 4K 240Hz OLED | $1,650 @ Best Buy

4K OLED monitor deals

Alienware 32 AW3225QF | 32-inch | 4K | OLED | 240Hz | $1,199 $999 at Dell (save $200)

The only 32-inch 4K OLED so far with a curved panel, this Alienware otherwise shares all the QD-OLED goodness, including perfect per-pixel lighting and crazy-low response times. It's just $200 cheaper than ever before. Price check: Newegg $1,533.99

More specifically, let's begin with the Alienware 32 AW3225QF. It feels like I only reviewed it a few weeks ago (it was actually April), but already Alienware has cut $200 off the asking price, which now sits at $999 on Dell's website.

Notably, the Alienware has a curved panel, whereas pretty much all of the 32-inch 4K opposition is flat. I'm not sure if curved on a 16:9 screen really adds much, but nor does it really take anything away.

In other regards, it's much of a muchness with other 32 inchers using the Samsung 32-inch QD-OLED 4K panel. So, that's 240Hz refresh, ludicrous levels of HDR sizzle, and ridiculously rapid 0.03ms pixel response.

There are limitations to these screens. They all top out at 250 nits for full-screen SDR brightness, which is tolerable but not exactly ideal. And there's the ever-present worry of OLED burn-in.

But then it's risk versus reward, isn't it? The reward is the stunning combination of 4K crispness with perfect per-pixel OLED lighting, plus the aforementioned speed. I'm sold.

Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED G80SD | 32-inch | 4K | OLED | 240Hz | $1,299 $1,041.60 at Amazon (save $257.40)

When we reviewed Samsung's own take on its 32-inch QD-OLED 4K panel, its high price and annoying TV features were a turn-off. Now it's over $250 cheaper, we forgive it for everything. Take my money. And my dog. Price check: Newegg $1,099.99

As for the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED G80SD, I was pretty turned off by it thanks to the combination of high price and some infuriating SmartTV gunk. But with $257 off the price, now $1,041 on Amazon, it suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing.

Notably, it's the only 32-inch 4K OLED we've reviewed with a matte anti-glare coating. Personally, I prefer glossy coatings on OLED panels, as it really makes the most of the contrast and HDR zing. But if you prefer matte, and there are good reasons why you might, then this Samsung is obviously the pick of the bunch.

With a lower price, it's easier to view the SmartTV as a nice extra. You can also appreciate the premium design vibe and build quality in the knowledge that you've got quite the deal.

Now, where is that spaniel hiding. Here, boy!