I really liked the new Logitech Superlight 2 but I'd still buy its predecessor with over $60 off for Black Friday

Logitech G Pro gaming mouse | 25K sensor | Wireless | 80 g | $129.99 $66.49 at Amazon (save $63.50)

With Logitech's first-generation Hero sensor, this mouse is plenty snappy with a max DPI of 25,000. It also comes with a wireless receiver to ensure a report rate of just 1 ms. You will find more impressive mice, like the G Pro 2 Lightspeed, with better specs, but this maximises value to quality almost perfectly, at nearly half the cost of its successor. Price check: Best Buy $69.99

I like the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed. Giving it 80% in my Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed review, I actually really liked it. However, I wouldn't recommend it when you can get the first generation Pro model for just $66 this Black Friday week.

The Logitech G Pro will cost you exactly 66 dollars and 49 cents at Amazon right now, which is just 51% of its MSRP. The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed is a better choice when you are comparing their full prices but in the Black Friday sale, the older rodent is a no-brainer.

The first generation Pro model comes with the Hero 1 sensor, which can deliver up to a max DPI of 25,600 and has an IPS of over 400. Other than these specs, this mouse is almost identical to the revised model with the exact same weight, shape, and button configurations. Being able to swap the side buttons out at any moment, this is a truly ambidextrous mouse with a healthy level of customisation.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

It's a bit worse than the second Pro model in battery life, coming in at just under 50 hours but this is still a decent amount of battery for any wireless mouse and the 2.4 Ghz receiver ensures snappy and responsive play.

However, though the max specs of the Hero 2 sensor are impressive, you likely won't notice a huge difference between the two if you aren't directly comparing or have pro-level instincts. In fact, in my time testing both sensors, I've found them to both be competent and fine-tuned, with the later model not entirely outshining the previous.

The Pro 2 seems invented to replace the first Pro over time, which is why they are such similar devices.

It is worth noting that this same choice was a few dollars cheaper back in August but $66 is still a sizable saving for a mouse that balances its price to performance very well.

If you really like the idea of 44k DPI and want the max IPS of 888, the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed is a solid mouse and almost 100 hours of battery life makes it a great daily driver.

Coming in at just $110 at Amazon, which is $20 cheaper than usual, you won't be disappointed in the G Pro 2 Lightspeed, but I'd strongly urge you to go for the mouse Logitech seemingly can't fully kill. It's just too good of a deal around sales events.