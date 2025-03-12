This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine

News
By published

I'm pretty sure I saw this once as an Xbox 720 'leak'.

UHPILCL (AMD 9950X) power on/off, audio-visual, gaming, portability - YouTube UHPILCL (AMD 9950X) power on/off, audio-visual, gaming, portability - YouTube
Watch On

Gaming laptops are as popular as ever, but one thing that's still a bit annoying is that the GPU inside is never quite as good as its desktop equivalent, even if they share the same name. Well, one laptop crowdfunding project has a solution to that problem—stuff a full-size GPU into a backpack-sized laptop.

This week, a new Kickstarter page (via VideoCardz) popped up, claiming to be the "world's first built-in split type water-cooled gaming laptop", and it will be launching into its funding period soon. The UHPILCL (Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop) is upgradable up to an RTX 5090 GPU and Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, both of which don't have an equal in the mobile world right now (though the latter isn't entirely out of the realms of possibility).

It supports any Mini-ITX motherboard and is compatible with desktop CPUs and GPUs. It also has room for 2 x M.2 and 2 x SATA drives.

What exactly "split type" means in this context is a bit fuzzy, though it likely refers to the separate cold blocks for the GPU and CPU and "world's first” is equally fuzzy. We don’t get a single shot of the laptop's internals, so we can only guess right now. We have seen built-in water cooling in the Lenovo Legion 9i in 2023 (though this one ends up being closer to just another vapor chamber), and the likes of the XMG Oasis is an external water pump that can connect to XMG laptops to water cool them.

Alternatively, "Split type" could refer to the fact that this uses some degree of air cooling too, though that wouldn't be novel either.

The video accompanying the Kickstarter shows a Ryzen 9 9950X version of the UHPILCL being grabbed from a backpack and set up on a desk. Though it's impressive that the device fits inside a backpack, it is monstrously large and also rather ugly.

Image 1 of 3
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
(Image credit: UHPILCL)

Aside from being bulky, with large grates on the side to let out air and a stand on the bottom to prop the device up, the trackpad sits on the right-hand side of the keyboard, and it all looks rather wide. I don't use this word often, but I would consider the UHPILCL chonky.

Once plugged in, the laptop takes 45 seconds to boot up, which isn't the best sign early on. However, the creator does show off three minutes of Black Myth: Wukong gameplay using their build, and it all functions rather well. It's an impressive feat, even if it all seems a bit over the top to me. There are two main devices included in this Kickstarter period: the T1000, which is a bit thinner and weighs in at 4.8 kilograms, and the T1000 Super, which is a bit thicker and weighs 5.2 kilograms.

The Kickstarter page clarifies that, if you want to use an RTX 5090, "please choose the T1000 SUPER, use a more powerful double-layer water cooling system, and the thickness of the rear part will increase by 7 mm." As well as being upgradable and giving prospective buyers the ability to fit in desktop parts, this new laptop prototype comes with one more upgrade that many laptops on the gaming market don't: a 4K camera.

With a max storage capacity of 32 TB and compatibility with rather impressive components, this laptop could be both the most powerful and ugliest laptop I've seen in recent times.

Your next machine

Gaming PC group shot

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

The Kickstarter mentions an optional hybrid model with "two computers with different configurations inside, one with high power consumption and ultra-high performance" and one with "low power consumption, powered by an internal battery".

This is an optional extra, but as the project isn't live, we don't know how it fits into the Kickstarter pricing structure or how much more it will cost. Or if it'll actually exist at all, though that's another thing entirely…

It's worth noting that this is a Kickstarter, and the page hasn't even gone live yet. There's always a risk with crowdfunding platforms that you don't get your product or that the final product is a bit different from the one you expect. The UHPILCL is an interesting oddity for a few different reasons, but we don't know if it will properly launch. And that's before factoring in whether it even hits its funding goal.

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Three RTX 5090 graphics cards on display at the Asus suite, CES 2025.
The RTX 5090 Founders Edition might be svelte but the Asus ROG Astral cards are absolute chonkers
The BBook AI Original Edition side on.
Gigabyte Aorus and MSI Titan laptops eat your heart out: This nearly 10 pound gaming laptop mod is even chonkier and has all the power of, er, a PS5
The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2025 model on display at CES 2025.
The ROG Zephyrus G14 is calling to me even more now it has an RTX 5080 stuffed inside it
An image showing two Asus ROG NUC 2025 desktop PCs against a gradient red background
The 2025 Asus ROG NUC looks epic and has some mighty specs but a desktop gaming PC will probably be far better value for money
The GDP Duo laptop with two OLED screens, at CES 2025
This $2000 Dual OLED screen laptop with 'outstanding computing power' has been spotted at CES but I'm unconvinced
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang standing in front of a screen showing an RTX 5070 laptop at CES 2025.
Nvidia has announced a whole host of gaming laptop GPUs at CES 2025, from the RTX 5070 all the way to the big RTX 5090
Latest in Gaming Laptops
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a glass table in a hotel suite at CES 2025.
Razer has seen sense and slightly lowered the Razer Tax with its latest Blade 16 gaming laptops
Four gaming laptops on a white plinth with a blue background.
We've tested the battery life of over 30 gaming laptops and here's how they stack up
Framework 12 convertible notebook
Framework takes aim at 'janky, locked-down, disposable, underpowered, and frankly, boring' entry-level laptops with its new 12-inch touchscreen
The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on a teal deals background
I still can't beat the sheer value for money this 240 Hz Lenovo RTX 4070 gaming laptop provides for $1,399 and it's starting to bug me
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
More about gaming laptops
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC

Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a glass table in a hotel suite at CES 2025.

Razer has seen sense and slightly lowered the Razer Tax with its latest Blade 16 gaming laptops
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background

Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
See more latest
Most Popular
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 12
Chatacabra from Monster Hunter Wilds
The latest Monster Hunter Wilds event quest gives piles of Armor Spheres for hunting a Chatacabra, making this a very bad week to be a frog in the Forbidden Lands
A masked man with an axe in the woods
Rebellion CEO seems kind of awed by major studios making massive videogames: 'How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?'
A young witch watering a smiling mushroom in a magic garden
Here's a roguelite dungeon crawler Steam reviewers call 'a botanical Diablo' and 'like Cult of the Lamb' except you manage a mystical garden