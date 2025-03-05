Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer

News
By
published

The catch? It's still a concept, for now...

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has cooked up a new laptop with a solar panel with sufficient energy-absorbing capability to turn 20 minutes of sunlight into enough charge for an hour of video playback. Give it up for the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC. Lenovo has also revealed a stand-alone USB Type-C solar charging kit.

For now, however, both devices have achieved only concept status for demonstrating new technologies at the currently ongoing Mobile World Congress. Lenovo has not announced any firm plans to put them into production.

Still, that one hour usage from 20 minutes charging time sounds impressive. Of course, it's a best case scenario using direct sunlight. Lenovo hasn't provided any data on what you might call more realistic real-world charging speeds.

The solar panel on the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC essentially covers the whole rear of the display and delivers an energy conversion rate of 24%, which Lenovo claims is one of the highest in the industry.

That's achieved at least in part thanks to so-called "Back Contact Cell" technology, which moves mounting brackets and gridlines to the back of the solar cells, maximising absorption. Lenovo says that, "even in low-light conditions, the panel can still generate power, sustaining battery charge when the PC is idle."

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC

The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC's solar panel boasts a 24% energy conversion rate. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Again, no numbers are put on those broad claims. However, this solar tech doesn't come at the cost of size or weight. "At 15 mm thin and just 1.22 kg, the thin-and-light Yoga Solar PC Concept is the world’s first ultraslim solar-powered PC, " Lenovo says.

Anyway, the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC sports a 14-inch OLED display, Intel Core Ultra Lunar Lake CPU and 32 GB of RAM. Really, the solar panel aside, it looks like a conventional ultrabook. And that's a good thing.

As for the stand-alone USB Type-C charging kit, Lenovo hasn't released any details. But solar panels for charging USB devices are easy enough to come by, so that device is less compelling.

For now, Lenovo isn't saying when or if the Yoga Solar PC will become a retail product. But the hardware looks intriguing. If it doesn't add much to the weight or size of a laptop, why wouldn't you want a bit of extra running time thanks to solar power?

The answer might be price. There's no indication for now how much adding high-efficiency solar power to a laptop might increase the price. But so long as it's not a big premium, it's very interesting.

Of course, you're not going to power a gaming laptop in real time with the sort of solar panel that'll fit on top of the screen. But it might still help you get a little more uptime doing less demanding tasks when you're not gaming. Which is no bad thing.

Best gaming monitorBest high refresh rate monitorBest 4K monitor for gamingBest 4K TV for gaming


Best gaming monitor: Pixel-perfect panels.
Best high refresh rate monitor: Screaming quick.
Best 4K monitor for gaming: High-res only.
Best 4K TV for gaming: Big-screen 4K PC gaming.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A woman is typing at a Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop in a well-lit office. The screen is angled towards our view and a small potted plant is seen poking out from behind the laptop. The screen is fully extended, rocking a tall 8:9 aspect ratio. The top portion of the screen is hosting a video call with three particpants, while the bottom, extended portion of the screen shows the woman typing is working on a slideshow deck about ergonomic workspace solutions.
Lenovo's rollable laptop screen isn't just a CES party trick—you'll be able to pick one up yourself in June
Four gaming laptops on a white plinth with a blue background.
We've tested the battery life of over 30 gaming laptops and here's how they stack up
Lenovo&#039;s leaked OLED foldable laptop design
Lenovo's leaked new foldable OLED AI laptop looks like someone has slipped with their mouse in Photoshop
The GDP Duo laptop with two OLED screens, at CES 2025
This $2000 Dual OLED screen laptop with 'outstanding computing power' has been spotted at CES but I'm unconvinced
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2024
2024 felt like the year gaming laptops finally started to grow up, so roll on 2025 and the mega-smart lappys to come
The Lenovo legion Go S showing the Steam OS main menu.
I got hands on with the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld PC with Valve's SteamOS—and it seems like a bit of a winner to me
Latest in Gaming Laptops
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a glass table in a hotel suite at CES 2025.
Razer has seen sense and slightly lowered the Razer Tax with its latest Blade 16 gaming laptops
Four gaming laptops on a white plinth with a blue background.
We've tested the battery life of over 30 gaming laptops and here's how they stack up
Framework 12 convertible notebook
Framework takes aim at 'janky, locked-down, disposable, underpowered, and frankly, boring' entry-level laptops with its new 12-inch touchscreen
The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on a teal deals background
I still can't beat the sheer value for money this 240 Hz Lenovo RTX 4070 gaming laptop provides for $1,399 and it's starting to bug me
Lenovo&#039;s leaked OLED foldable laptop design
Lenovo's leaked new foldable OLED AI laptop looks like someone has slipped with their mouse in Photoshop
Latest in News
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
Mister Fantastic fridge mode
Marvel Rivals announces a new limited-time game mode, Clone Rumble, and manages to pull off a comic caper that players only thought was possible in theory
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist
More about gaming laptops
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a glass table in a hotel suite at CES 2025.

Razer has seen sense and slightly lowered the Razer Tax with its latest Blade 16 gaming laptops
Four gaming laptops on a white plinth with a blue background.

We've tested the battery life of over 30 gaming laptops and here's how they stack up
Henry gets a haircut.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
See more latest
Most Popular
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
Mister Fantastic fridge mode
Marvel Rivals announces a new limited-time game mode, Clone Rumble, and manages to pull off a comic caper that players only thought was possible in theory
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist
New Alienware OLED monitors
Alienware launches two new OLED gaming monitors and one of them is its cheapest yet at $550
Stalker 2
It launched upside down and on fire, but busted and brilliant Stalker 2 has attracted 6 million players to the Zone in the last 3 months
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5070 launch day live: heaps of non-MSRP cards and a handful of MSRP ones for release today
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 5
Image of Pinhead from Dead by Daylight
'He came. And now he must go,' and that's why Pinhead is leaving Dead by Daylight in April