A 16-inch gaming laptop is desirable but make it an RTX 4070 model for $1,200 and I'm in

Acer Nitro 16 | RTX 4070 (140W) | Ryzen 7 7840HS | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 165Hz IPS | 2560 x 1600 | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $100)

A decent $100 off the Nitro 16 here, and it was a reasonable affordable gaming laptop anyways. The 140W RTX 4070 paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS is a powerful combo, and one which this laptop shares with much pricier models.

A 14-inch gaming laptop is convenient, but if you can't spare the screen space or you don't mind the extra heft, a 16-inch is the ideal step-up. Luckily, there are heaps of excellent 16-inch laptops available, and some with pretty tasty discounts, including this Acer Nitro 16.

You can grab this laptop for $1,200 over at Newegg. That's $100 off the asking price but it's already a pretty well priced laptop considering what you get. That includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 16GB of DDR5, and a 1TB SSD.

The GPU is the star of the show. It'll deliver a lot of the oomph required to actually reach the maximum refresh rate on the 2560 x 1600 panel included on the Nitro 16 in some games, and if you have DLSS enabled you'll get close in others. That's a pretty demanding combination for any laptop, but a 140W RTX 4070 like this one found in the Nitro 16 will deal a whole lot better with it than most mobile GPUs we've seen available in the more affordable laptop market.

The CPU is one of our absolute favorites: AMD's excellent Ryzen 7 7840HS. Not only is this an eight-core and 16-thread machine, it comes with the 780M iGPU that powers many of today's handheld gaming PCs. That might not seem like a benefit when you have an RTX 4070 on the side, but it means you don't need to run that GPU unless absolutely necessary, saving heaps of power.

Keeping the system fed is 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD. I'd like to see larger SSDs used on most gaming laptops these days—install sizes are not to be trifled with for the latest titles—but 1TB is the bare minimum I'll put up with on an affordable machine.

I will say this laptop's chassis is your pretty run-of-the-mill design, with some black plastic alongside black plastic and topped with more black plastic. It's not as sleek as some more premium models, like the Asus Zephyrus G14 2024, Razer Blade 14 2024, and HP Omen Transcend 14. Though these cost a whole lot more and they only come with 1TB SSDs. Ugh.

While it's a bit tame in terms of its design, it's anything but in terms of its spec. If it's not your bag, however, you can check out our page covering the best gaming laptop deals today for more options.