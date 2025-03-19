My favourite rapid trigger keyboard is back at its lowest price and comes with a cute OLED screen to show game info (or a cat)

News
By published

It's pricey but still an excellent keeb.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 on a blue background
(Image credit: SteelSeries)
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic Switches | Wired | rapid trigger | $219.99 $197.99 at Amazon (save $22)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic Switches | Wired | rapid trigger | $219.99 $197.99 at Amazon (save $22)
That's quite a lot of cash for a keyboard but it shows in not only the tech underneath the keys (like some impressive switches) but also build quality and extra quality-of-life features. If you're looking for a rapid trigger keyboard to cut fractions off your reaction time, and like the idea of an extra little screen to display in-game information, this is an excellent choice, especially with a tidy discount.

Price check: Best Buy $197.99

View Deal

Five months after first using it, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is still my favourite rapid trigger keyboard to date. If you're looking for a good gaming keyboard upgrade, or are feeling really generous towards a gamer in your life, a nice discount on this great rapid trigger keyboard may tempt you.

Luckily, right now, you can get it for $198 on Amazon, which is just over $20 off its MSRP. This is the best price we've seen on this keyboard since its launch.

Okay, let's get some of that jargon out of the way for those not in the know. Thanks to its OmniPoint 3.0 switches, this keyboard has rapid trigger which means it can register hits the second you let go of a key, rather than when it hits a certain threshold. This means you can stop moving even faster and easier, for example by counter-strafing, which is crucial in games like Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 where moving makes you less accurate.

Linked to this, you can have multiple actuation points meaning you can assign different key presses for how far down each key. You can also individually customize the actuation point of every key, to change how far down you have to press for an input.

After using both this and the cheaper SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 2 wireless, I can say the former keyboard feels not only much nicer to type on but much more sturdy. The Gen 3 TKL isn't very heavy and has a plastic back, but an aluminium top makes the whole thing feel more premium to the touch.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3

(Image credit: Future)

A little OLED screen up at the top right can also be used in games like the aforementioned Counter-Strike 2 to show kills, the weapon you hold, and more. However, my favourite thing to do with it is download a gif and have that play on repeat. My personal favourite is of a cat running to the right (just make sure to reverse the colours in the SteelSeries app for a sharper look).

This is an enthusiast keyboard, so if you couldn't imagine yourself actually using rapid trigger, it's likely a bit overkill, especially for the price. However, the price and mediocre software are the main hangups on an otherwise excellent-feeling and great-looking keyboard.

It is worth noting that this isn't the cheapest way to get a rapid trigger keyboard if that's your sole reason for buying the Apex Pro. The Keychron K2 HE is around $50 cheaper right now. As well as this, the Wooting 80HE is the same price as the Apex Pro and is our current pick for the best rapid trigger gaming keyboard.

Having used both the 80HE and Apex Pro Gen 3 TKL, my favourite is the latter thanks to its feel, weight, and extra accessories. However, feel will always be down to personal preference and our Jacob stands by the Wooting 80HE. Wooting's software does come out on top and it's a more no-nonsense build.

Do you need rapid trigger, an OLED screen, or a palm rest? Probably not. Do they add to the overall package SteelSeries is selling? Absolutely. Is it the gaming keyboard I'd buy if I were in the market for rapid trigger and had the cash for it? Undeniably.

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a desk
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review
NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL with RGB lighting enabled on a desk.
NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL review
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless and Keychron Q3 Max on grey background
Best gaming keyboards in 2025: the fastest, smoothest and loveliest boards I've tested
The Corsair K70 Pro TKL gaming keyboard seen from above, with the wrist rest attached, on a well-lit desk. Game mode has been activated, bathing every key in red light.
Corsair K70 Pro TKL review
Mountain Everest 60 gaming keyboard on a blue background
Our favorite budget keyboard is still cheaper than it was during Black Friday and at just $30 it's an incredibly easy recommendation
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard from various angles on a light blue background
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review
Latest in Gaming Keyboards
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 on a blue background
My favourite rapid trigger keyboard is back at its lowest price and comes with a cute OLED screen to show game info (or a cat)
a picture of Attoparsec&#039;s &#039;ten hundred letter getter&#039;, a keyboard with 1,000 words on it.
'I made the world's worst keyboard': This YouTuber's homemade board has over 1,000 keys and types in words, not letters
The Cherry MX 8.2 Wireless Xaga gaming keyboard sits on a large mouse mat depicting a nebula. This visual motif ties into the shooting star design on the keyboard&#039;s space bar. The keyboard&#039;s RGB lights are on, but the design on the space bar is opaque, so the RGB lights only shine through the frosted sides of the keyboard&#039;s alphanumeric keycaps.
Cherry MX 8.2 TKL Wireless XAGA review
The Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL gaming keyboard on top of a mouse pad depicting a nebula. The keyboard is grey with red accent keys, a grey braided wire, and the bright RGB lights switched on.
Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL review
The Corsair K70 Pro TKL gaming keyboard seen from above, with the wrist rest attached, on a well-lit desk. Game mode has been activated, bathing every key in red light.
Corsair K70 Pro TKL review
DirkMcGirk&#039;s mechanical cheeseboard on a platter of fruits and crackers
I've never wanted a keyboard with cheese keycaps and a little mouse on it until I saw this one
Latest in News
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 logo
Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
A young boy uses the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, mounted to a tabletop.
Microsoft's Adaptive Joystick is geared towards 'players with limited mobility' and is available now for just $30
United Videogame Workers - CWA logo
Game developers launch North America's first industry-wide union 'to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status'
More about gaming keyboards
a picture of Attoparsec&#039;s &#039;ten hundred letter getter&#039;, a keyboard with 1,000 words on it.

'I made the world's worst keyboard': This YouTuber's homemade board has over 1,000 keys and types in words, not letters
The Cherry MX 8.2 Wireless Xaga gaming keyboard sits on a large mouse mat depicting a nebula. This visual motif ties into the shooting star design on the keyboard&#039;s space bar. The keyboard&#039;s RGB lights are on, but the design on the space bar is opaque, so the RGB lights only shine through the frosted sides of the keyboard&#039;s alphanumeric keycaps.

Cherry MX 8.2 TKL Wireless XAGA review
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
See more latest
Most Popular
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 logo
Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
A young boy uses the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, mounted to a tabletop.
Microsoft's Adaptive Joystick is geared towards 'players with limited mobility' and is available now for just $30
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
United Videogame Workers - CWA logo
Game developers launch North America's first industry-wide union 'to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status'
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Rejoice! PCI Express 7.0 hits 'final draft' status enabling bandwidth that you probably won't notice on devices that won't appear for years
Truckin&#039; in the rain.
American Truck Simulator’s latest teaser is just a sound effect and no one seems to agree on what exactly it means
Holding an Xbox controller in front of a keyboard
Microsoft is finally rolling out its controller-friendly virtual keyboard for a better Windows handheld gaming PC experience
Palworld early access
Palworld's Crossplay Update does far more than let you play with console buddies, adding photo mode, a drafting table and 'dimensional Pal Storage'