My 10-year-old headset is falling apart, so I've found the five best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals still available

As usual, I've left most of my deal hunting until the last possible moment. But if, like me, you're also trying to cash in on the last few sales floating around, then don't worry; I've got you covered with the best of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals.

I've had my Turtle Beach Recon 50X gaming headset since I was 15 and boy has it aged poorly. The ear pads are in tatters, and every time I use them more fabric falls off. I should have thrown them out ages ago, but I hate change so I've been using money as an excuse not to replace them. But after browsing these Cyber Monday gaming headset deals it looks like I can't use that excuse anymore.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha, which sits at the top spot in our best gaming headsets list, is still only $60 from its usual $100 price tag. It may not have a mic that mutes automatically when you flip it, but it makes up for a lack of fancy trappings with its great sound quality and comfortable fit.

But if you're still looking for something a little cheaper, then don't worry. I've also included some great budget options. There's the Corsair HS65, which is still just $40, down from $70. This headset has a great mic, is pretty comfortable, and is the closest I got to replacing old faithful (my dying Turtle Beach headset).

JBL Quantum 100| 40mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $39.95 $19.95 at Amazon (save $20)

Under $20 for this headset is fantastic. It may not be as fancy as some others on this list, but given that it's from a respected name in the audio industry, it's hard to beat. For gaming on a budget, this is the best option.

Corsair HS65 | 50 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Corsair HS65 is a sturdy, well-made headset that was already a great budget option before it saw a discount. It has a great, super clear microphone and decent audio quality. This is a fantastic deal right now at 40 bucks.



Price check: Best Buy $39.99

Sony Inzone H3 | 40 mm drivers | 10-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $99.99 $48 at Amazon (save $51.99)

In our Sony Inzone H5 review earlier this year, we praised its comfort, audio, and accessibility. It may not be as highbrow as its sibling as it's wired, but don't let that sway you. This is still a great deal at this price point.

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50 mm drivers | 13-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

There's a good reason why this headset is currently sitting at the top of our best gaming headsets list. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a comfy headset that supplies great sound quality and what's not to love now you can get an even better deal on it.